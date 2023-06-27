Cam’ron’s sports podcast has quickly garnered the attention of many. Whether it be from his jokes involving the latest drama with Zion Williamson. Or his wild comparison of Scottie Pippen to O.J. Simpson, sports fans are listening. Although the show likes to have a little fun, Cam’ron and Mase are educated in the world of sports. Including knowing some NBA players personally. Which is why it should be no surprise to hear them discussing the major storylines in the league.

However, it now seems the co-host of ‘It Is What It Is‘ is having a little fun at the big network’s expense. On a recent episode of ‘First Things First‘ Nick Wright and Chris Broussard debate the addition of Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors. Paul was shipped out of Phoenix for Washington star Bradley Beal. While Paul’s first stop was with the Wizards, the veteran guard ultimately ended up in Golden State. Broussard and Wright were discussing what Paul’s addition would do to the morale of the team.

Cam’ron Takes Fun Jab At Sports Talk Show

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 03: Cam’ron performs live during Legendz of the Streetz Tour at Smoothie King Center on February 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

On his official Instagram account, Cam’ron shared a clip of the segment involving Wright and Broussard’s discussion. When Wright mentioned what I heard on Cam’ron’s show about the team chemistry of the Warriors, Broussard laughed it off. Cam’ron wrote this in the caption of his post, “Yo @chrisbroussard68 what’s so funny? U laughing but then agree with what we said. U know these players are my friends right? @getnickwright seems to know. If y’all need us up there just holla. We’ll give you a couple inside scoops…MAYBE. Lol. Just messing wit ya bro. All love.”

It seems as if Cam’ron is having a little fun with the show’s hosts. However, at the same time, the music icon is looking for respect for his own show. Giving credit where it s due in the sports world can be hard to come by. However, Cam’ron and Mase have created a fun environment for sports talk and obviously have a large following to go along with it. So, getting to the main topic at hand, will Chris Paul gel with the Warriors? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

