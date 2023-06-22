Chris Paul was traded to the Washington Wizards earlier this week as part of a move that brought Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. Overall, this is a move that a lot of fans were expecting to see happen. After all, the Suns wanted to move on from Paul, who was aging. Moreover, the Suns now have a big three that is younger than their previous one. Although, not a lot of people are particularly enthused with this new union. For many, they just don’t have the defense to truly contend down the stretch of the season.

Since the Chris Paul trade, the Wizards have been looking for a new spot for the veteran point guard. At this point in his career, CP3 is looking to chase a ring, and he would not be able to do such a thing in Washington. Subsequently, lots of teams have been calling the Wizards’ phones. One such team just so happened to be the Golden State Warriors. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors and Wizards have agreed to a deal on Paul. As it turns out, the deal includes none other than Jordan Poole.

Chris Paul For Jordan Poole

Deal is agreed on, per sources https://t.co/bq3yNk3Wbg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Essentially, the Wizards will be getting Poole and some draft capital. Although said draft capital is unknown right now. Moreover, the Warriors will be getting Chris Paul, who is an incredible backup for the likes of Steph Curry. These are two of the best point guards ever, and now, they will be on the same team. However, it remains to be seen how any of this is going to work. After all, it is rare you have two point guards of this caliber on the same team together.

Additionally, this move has huge implications for Draymond Green. With Jordan Poole on the way out, it has been made clear that they have chosen their veteran defender. He is looking for a new contract and they now have more space for him. Only time will tell whether or not that reunion comes to fruition. Let us know what you think of this trade, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.