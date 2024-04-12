Cam'ron And Mase Pay Tribute To OJ Simpson: "Thank You Uncle O"

Cam'ron and Mase have rebranded themselves as podcasters. The titans of New York rap have found tremendous success with their sports talk show It Is What It Is, and part of their success stemmed from their ability to book huge guests. The first guest they ever booked? O.J. Simpson. The controversial NFL star was actually one of the most frequent co-hosts on It Is What It Is, which meant his recent passing at age 76 hit the show hard. Cam and Mase took to Instagram to pay their respects.

The duo posted a montage of It Is What It Is episodes featuring O.J. Simpson, along with a caption that expressed their sadness. "We just want to say thank you to Uncle O for gracing us with your presence," they wrote. "You were definitely one of a kind, you became Uncle O to use cause it was like having a real uncle around. You were very funny and down to Earth." Cam and Mase then detailed the circumstances in which they first linked up with Simpson. Unbeknownst to longtime listeners, the "Juice" was one of the first co-hosts that were ever considered for the show.

Cam'ron And Mase Praised O.J. For His Humor

"When we signed our deal the first co-host we thought about having was Uncle O," they revealed. "We said oh we gone break the internet with #OJ and that we did. You helped make our show 10x better and everyone loved you." Cam'ron and Mase concluded their heartfelt message by giving thanks to Simpson for his insight and his willingness to poke fun at himself. "We will cherish these last memories we were able to share with you," the duo added. "You will forever be apart of the It Is What It Is family."

Unsurprisingly, the episode of It Is What It Is that aired April 12 (two days after Simpson's passing) was dedicated to him. Cam'ron, Mase, Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson and special guest Maurice Clarett spoke at length about the NFL star's impact on the show. They also praised his sports acumen and his ability to speak candidly and convincingly on the subject of football.

O.J. Simpson's family confirmed his death via X (formerly Twitter). They are asking that the public "respect their wishes for privacy and grace" at this time.

