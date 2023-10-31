Cam’ron Does Hilarious OJ Simpson Impression While Dressed As Him For Halloween

Cam'ron and Mase have been experiencing a whirlwind of success thanks to their new show, It Is What It Is. The show has been active for months at this point, and it has proven to be a massive success. Although some people have criticized them for their lack of statistical analysis, others prefer it that way. Overall, they approach it from a fan perspective. Furthermore, they are completely independent which means they do not have to censor themselves. Instead, they can do as they please.

For instance, they have been able to get away with having OJ Simpson on the show, every single Monday. OJ is a very controversial figure and for good reason. However, Cam and Mase have welcomed him onto the show with open arms. He is a mainstay whenever they discuss football, and that won't change anytime soon. The guys are grateful for OG, and it seems like Cam decided to pay it forward by going as the former NFL star for Halloween.

Cam'ron Reveals His Costume

In the clip above, you can see that Cam does a very good impersonation of Simpson. Furthermore, he had on a vintage Buffalo Bills jersey and even had a vintage helmet. As Cam'ron explains in the clip, the jersey was gifted to him by OJ himself. Even the helmet was a gift and it is all authentic retro gear. So much so that the Bills logo was peeling off of the side of the helmet. It made for a pretty cool costume, and the It Is What It Is fans thought it was pretty cool, as well.

We're sure there are going to be a few people going as OJ Simpson for Halloween. However, we doubt those costumes will be as flattering as Cam's. Let us know what you think of this costume, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorites artists.

