OJ Simpson Tells Cam’ron & Mase He Heard Wu-Tang Clan When He Awoke From Surgery

O. J. Simpson says that he heard Wu-Tang Clan playing when he awoke from heart surgery. He recalled the story while updating Cam'ron and Mase on how his week went during an appearance on It Is What It Is.

Simpson began: "I'm feeling pretty good. It's been a very interesting week for me. Well, I went through a few things this week. Well, first of all, the most poignant thing, I was getting sleepy at stop lights. So, I call a doctor, went to the hospital, and they put me in immediately. Next thing I know, I got two crews of people talking about opening my chest, doing stuff to my heart, and finally, they decided to do what they call a cap."

He continued: "So, I'm laying up there on this medical bed with all the lights and it's cold as heck and they put you to sleep. But, I kind of woke up earlier. And, I wake up in the middle of this and they're like blasting the Wu-Tang Crew [sic], and I'm thinking what is that I'm hearing? And it was the Wu-Tang Crew." He added: "I guess some people when they do surgeries, they play Bach or Chapin or something but I'm hearing Wu-Tang Crew. And, I'm thinking, 'Oh I know they ain't playing this up here. Am I down here?" referring to hell. From there, Mase jokingly asked if it was the song, "Protect Ya Neck."

This is one of the funniest and craziest convos, OJ Simpson told Mase and Cam'ron he went to the hospital to check on his heart. He said heard Wu Tang Clan's music when he woke up and thought he was in hell and then Mase said did they play Protect Ya Neck 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/UlN3pCwG7m — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 30, 2023

Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to Simpson's story. On Twitter, one user wrote: "bro thought he was in hell, he def did that shit." Another wrote: "Doing heart surgery to protect ya neck is cr*zy." Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam'ron and Mase's It Is What It Is on HotNewHipHop.

