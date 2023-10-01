OJ Simpson Trolls Cam’ron For USC’s Win Over Colorado

OJ Simpson poked fun at Cam'ron in a video posted to social media on Saturday, bringing up his fandom for the Colorado Buffaloes as his USC Trojans beat the team. The Dipset rapper replied on Instagram later in the day.

“Uh, Cam’ron buddy, you okay?” the former Heisman Trophy winner asked. “Are you alright, man? I’m a little worried about you right now. Man, don’t take it too hard, okay? Come on, it’ll be alright. It’s gonna be alright buddy. Take care.” Cam shared the clip on Instagram and added: “OJ trolling me on tx? [face palm emoji & crying laughing emojis] it ain’t over yet juice!! Lol.”

OJ Simpson During His Tenure At USC

OJ Simpson #32 of the USC Trojans

Cam'ron previously traveled to Colorado to meet new head coach Deion Sanders and the rest of the team. During an episode of his sports talk show, It Is What It Is, on September 11. Cam'ron reflected on the trip. “Shoutout to Coach Prime, he laid the pink carpet out for me. Went down to Boulder, it was cr*zy. First of all, we on the field, we in the suite, chicken and waffles, steak, champagne — whatever we wanted… Really appreciate that,” he said at the time. “Then the pre-game speech the n***a went cr*zy. I was ready to grab some shoulder pads and a helmet. I was ready to go cr*zy, my n***a. I’m ready to knock a n***a head off behind this shit, man.” Check out Simpson and Cam'ron's interaction below.

Cam'ron Responds To OJ Simpson

With Colorado's loss to USC on Saturday, the team falls to 3-2 on the season with back-to-back losses. They previously suffered their first defeat to Oregon. Be on the lookout for further updates on Colorado's season on HotNewHipHop.

