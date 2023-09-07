Drake Praises Cam’ron’s Iconic BET Freestyle: “There’ll Never Be Another Dipset”

Dipset’s influence is undeniable. From the wordplay and demeanor to the flamboyant fashion choices, and their general DIY approach in hip-hop, the Diplomats shifted the culture and continue to do so, as we’ve seen with efforts like It Is What It Is. However, their influence on Drake is something that the Canadian rapper doesn’t hide. Earlier this year, he ensured that Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, and Freaky Zeeky received their flowers at his back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theatre.

Although Dipset is forever, it’s worth reminding the world of their influence on hip-hop, especially as we continue celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Harlem quartet provided many historical moments in the culture, along with a vast catalog of music to live by. One such example is Cam’ron iconic freestyle at BET’s Rap City with Big Tigger. The Purple Haze MC delivered a mean freestyle while nonchalantly counting up his money, along with the rest of the Dipset members standing behind him.

Drake Reminisces Over The Dipset Era

Drake hopped on the ‘Gram to show some love for the group. The rapper shared a video of the aforementioned Cam’ron freestyle and wrote, “There’ll never be another Dipset,” along with three face-palm emojis. Clearly, Drake’s feeling nostalgic these days but surprisingly, he didn’t have any of the Dipset members walk him out at Madison Square Garden during his three nights in New York City. However, that’s not to say that the love isn’t reciprocated. It’s quite clear that Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freaky Zeeky greatly appreciate the biggest rapper in the world acknowledging the influence they had on him.

During his concerts at the Apollo Theatre, Drake not only brought out Dipset but also, came out on stage with Cam’ron original pink mink jacket and matching hat. Jim Jones later shared a video of Drake rocking the jacket backstage, calling the Canadian rapper the fifth member of Dipset. “@champagnepapi official 5th member of #DIPSet,” he wrote in the caption. “U did tht thnku bless up to the whole #OVO.” Check out Drake’s post above.

