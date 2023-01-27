We love to see legends supporting legends. For his long-awaited weekend of performances at the Apollo Theatre, Drake didn’t keep the stage to himself. Rather, he used the shows as an opportunity to give flowers to a few of his favourites. Specifically, The Diplomats, who joined him two nights in a row, were honoured.

On Thursday (January 26), Jim Jones took to Instagram to celebrate the past week’s amazing event. In the video he posted on his feed, the Canadian hitmaker is seen sporting a Dipset logo jacket. At the same time, Cam’ron and Juelz Santana’s “Oh Boy” plays loudly in the background.

“@champagnepapi official 5th member of #DIPSet,” the New Yorker wrote in his caption. “[You] did [that], [thank you]. Bless up to the whole #OVO.”

As HipHopDX notes, the Harlem venue heard The Diplomats and Drake perform some of their biggest tracks. Among them were titles like “Dipset Anthem,” “I Really Mean It,” and “We Fly High (Ballin’).”

On night one, Drizzy changed Cam’ron as he donned the style icon’s famous pink fur coat and matching hat. Later that evening, Jones went all out by gifting his Canadian friend a custom OVO x Dipset bracelet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake and The Diplomats aka Dipset perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

As his guests left the stage, the father of one reminded his audience, “These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada.”

On night two (January 22), Drizzy flaunted another major wardrobe flex, stepping out in The Diplomats U.S. flag jacket previously seen in Killa Cam’s “Get ‘Em Girls” visual. Santana and Jones also showed off their style chops, rocking custom Jeff Hamilton-designed Dipset x OVO jackets.

Aside from entertaining the Apollo crowd alongside Drizzy and his Dipset crew members last weekend, Jones also had the opportunity to chop it up with New York mayor Eric Adams at the concert.

Read what the “Pop Champagne” hitmaker had to say about the experience here, and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

