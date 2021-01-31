rap groups
- MusicSlum Village: Where Are They Now?Several lineup changes haven’t taken away from Slum Village’s legacy. By Demi Phillips
- MusicCrime Mob: Where Are They Now?The members of Crime Mob have sparsely made headlines in the last few years.By Demi Phillips
- Music2 Live Crew: Where Are They Now?The Miami rappers were widely known for their very controversial lyrics.By Demi Phillips
- MusicStrong Arm Steady: Where Are They Now?The members of the West Coast collaborative are still making waves today. By Demi Phillips
- MusicGeto Boys: Where Are They Now?The Geto Boys will remain one of the most influential rap groups of all time.By Demi Phillips
- MusicOnyx: Where Are They Now?Two members of the hardcore rap group are keeping Onyx alive. By Demi Phillips
- MusicRun The Jewels: Where Are They Now?There hasn't been a new Run The Jewels album in nearly 4 years. Here's a look at what Killer Mike and El-P have been working on since then.By TeeJay Small
- MusicSandra Denton Net Worth 2024: What Is The Salt-N-Pepa Icon Worth?Trace Sandra Denton's influential career in hip-hop as part of Salt-N-Pepa and her role as a pioneering female rapper.By Rain Adams
- MixtapesLil Durk And His OTF Group Drop Banger After Banger On "Nightmares In The Trenches"The lead single for this was "Smurk Carter." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBoot Camp Clik Drops Their First Song In Over 15 Years, "Wotcha Call Strength"The Brooklyn supergroup is celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary with a grimy posse cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBillboard Names OutKast The Greatest Rap Group Of All Time, Social Media ReactsWu-Tang Clan, NWA, and A Tribe Called Quest follow OutKast on Billboard's list.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKrayzie Bone Explains Why Hip-Hop Groups Often Break UpKrayzie Bone says that “egos” and “selfishness” are the reason there are less rap groups nowadays.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Calls Outkast "The Greatest Group Of All Time"During his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, the MC and media personality was asked to choose between the Atlanta duo and Mobb Deep.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearJim Jones Declares Drake Dipset's "Official 5th Member": VideoThe New York legends joined Champagne Papi on stage for his stint performing at the Apollo Theatre.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsBaby Stone Gorillas Become "Block Benders" On New SingleThe rising L.A. group is gearing up for their next mixtape, "The Military," set for February 10th.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMath Hoffa Lists His Top Rap Groups Of All TimeThe battle rapper shared his controversial list in an Instagram post on Tuesday (December 27).By Isaac Fontes
- MusicJuelz Santana Admits The LOX Won "Verzuz" Against DipsetJuelz Santana says that The LOX won the "Verzuz" against Dipset before they're "more of a group."By Cole Blake
- MusicJadakiss Names His Top 5 Rap Groups Of All TimeJadakiss lists his top 5 rap groups off all time that aren't The LOX. By Aron A.
- NewsAtlanta All-Girl Rap Trio Vanity Rose Shares New EP, "Pretty Girls Get Lonely"Hazel, Hennessy, and Honey will be joining Coi Leray on her "Trendsetter" tour this summer.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRap Group Onyx's New Album "Onyx Versus Everybody" Has ArrivedThe 10-track album includes appearances from Big Twin, Ricky Bats, Harrd Luck, and Termanology.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicConway Clears The Air On Rumored Griselda BeefConway stopped by "The Joe Budden Podcast" recently to set a few things straight regarding a rumored beef with his Griselda bros Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.By Keenan Higgins