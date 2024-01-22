Crime Mob: Where Are They Now?

Crime Mob, a pioneering force in the Southern Hip Hop scene, rose to prominence in the mid-2000s. Within that decade, the Atlanta-based group left its mark with hits like “Rock Yo Hips” and the classic “Knuck If You Buck.” With their distinct blend of crunk and unapologetic lyrics, the group earned a dedicated fan base and cemented their place in the genre’s history. Their work has also been sampled by artists like Erica Banks. As the years passed, the members of Crime Mob have navigated various personal and professional paths. For fans of the group who have wondered where they are now, here’s what they have been up to.

Crime Mob

Formed in 2002, Crime Mob was originally a group of six rappers, including M.I.G., Cyco Blac, Diamond, Princess, Lil’ Jay, and Killa C. However, following his arrest in 2003, Killa C left the group before they debuted in the music scene. Subsequently, Crime Mob introduced themselves to the world with their debut single, “Knuck If You Buck,” in 2004. Soon after, in August 2004, their self-titled debut album dropped. It appeared on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 90. However, it failed to sell enough units to earn a Gold certification from RIAA. Nonetheless, it brought Crime Mob national fame and set the stage for the success of their subsequent release.

In 2006, Crime Mob released their sophomore album, Hated on Mostly. Peaking at No. 31 on the Billboard 200, it is the group’s highest-charting album. While it isn’t certified in the US, the album spawned the hit song “Rock Yo Hips” ft. Lil Scrappy. Being that it peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Rock Yo Hips” is the group’s highest-charting single.

Since 2006, Crime Mob has not released any new albums. They disbanded in 2007 and only briefly reunited in 2012 to perform at Atlanta’s Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash. Everybody but Princess was present for the performance, and afterward, Crime Mob wasn’t seen together again for a while. However, in 2018, Mike Will Made It succeeded in getting the group back together to feature on “We Can Hit” from the Creed II movie soundtrack. While Crime Mob hasn’t released any new material since then, the group has continued to perform at festivals, shows, and whatnot.

M.I.G.

After Crime Mob initially broke up, M.I.G. released his mixtape Small Circle, No Squares in 2010. While he hasn’t released any additional projects since, the rapper has continued working on music and performing with Crime Mob. He is also very active on social media. M.I.G. often gives fans glimpses of his personal life, especially on Instagram.

Lil’ Jay

While mostly keeping a low profile, rapper and producer Lil’ Jay has kept busy over the years. He has produced work for several prominent artists, including Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj. Besides his solo endeavors as a producer, Lil’ Jay has shown up for Crime Mob over the years. Moreover, he continues to perform with the group.

Princess

Younger sister of Lil’ Jay, Princess is one of only two women in Crime Mob. Since the group first separated in 2007, Princess has released a number of solo projects. These include Takin Ova the Throne, Dirty Pop, and PSA. In addition, she promised to release an EP titled Southern Comfort in 2016. However, the EP has yet to drop, but she did become a mother in 2016. Subsequently, in 2019, Princess released Vagina Power, a collaborative EP with Diamond.

Diamond

The youngest member of Crime Mob, Diamond has built up a successful solo career over the years. Although she is no longer a group member, she certainly made her mark when she was and will always be remembered by fans of Crime Mob. Since her exit from the group, Diamond has worked with several prominent artists, including Ludacris, Gucci Mane, and Waka Flocka, among others. With over ten projects to her name, Diamond has the most extensive solo catalog of all members of Crime Mob. Her most recent body of work, Slim Thick Reloaded, was released in February 2022. She also dropped a handful of singles in 2023, including “Pop Off,” “Bab,” and “BBL.”

Cyco Blac AKA Money Blac

Like Lil’ Jay, Cyco Blac produced several songs for Crime Mob, including “Go to War” and “All Madden.” While information about Blac is limited, he has continued to produce over the years. Additionally, he has a family and owns a cell phone store in Atlanta. Besides that, he’s maintained a low-key personal life.

Killa C

Although he is one of the founding members of Crime Mob, Killa C unfortunately did not get to enjoy the group’s success. As aforementioned, he dropped out of Crime Mob before their debut single was released. He spent time in jail for failing to register as a sex offender after being found guilty of child molestation. After the ordeal, he kept a very low profile for many years. However, in 2016, he appeared with other Crime Mob members in a post-show interview. Since then, not much has been seen or heard about the rapper.

