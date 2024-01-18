Geto Boys: Where Are They Now?

Geto Boys, also known as Ghetto Boys, one of the pioneering and influential groups in the history of Southern Hip Hop, emerged from the gritty streets of Houston, Texas, in the late 1980s. The group garnered attention for their raw and unapologetic lyrics. They also achieved notoriety for their disturbing music videos, horrorcore rap, and dark lyrics. While they faced controversy and several lineup changes throughout their career, their impact on the rap scene remains significant. Here, we’ll explore where the individual members of Geto Boys are now and provide an update on the group’s collective journey.

Geto Boys: Lineup After Lineup

Geto Boys was formed with the initial lineup of Raheem, The Sire Jukebox, and Sir Rap-A-Lot. After Raheem and Sir Rap-A-Lot departed, the group welcomed DJ Ready Red, Prince Johnny C, and Little Billy, the dancer who later became known as Bushwick Bill. The group made their debut in 1986 with the single “Car Crash,” and released their first album Making Trouble two years later. Unfortunately, their releases received very little attention, leading them to break up.

Soon after, a reconfigured lineup featuring Bushwick Bill, Scarface, and Willie D was assembled. The trio collaborated on the 1989 album Grip It! On That Other Level. In the early '90s, the newfound Geto Boys gained significant attention when a shooting resulted in Bushwick Bill losing an eye. However, the ghastly incident contributed to the increased sales of their 1991 album, We Can’t Be Stopped.

The Resurrection, Hiatus, & The Foundation

Following Willie D’s departure from the group, Scarface and Bushwick Bill pressed on and welcomed Big Mike into the fold. He made his debut appearance on the group’s 1993 album Till Death Do Us Part. After that, Big Mike left, and Willie D returned for the critically acclaimed album The Resurrection. Following the project's success, Geto Boys released one more album before embarking on a three-year hiatus in 1999. They returned in 2002 to produce their seventh album, The Foundation, which hit the shelves in 2005.

After this, the band rarely released any albums or performed as a group. They, however, reunited for a special performance at the 2009 Cypress Hill’s SmokeOut Festival in California. Not much was heard from the group until early 2019, when Bushwick Bill was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The group then announced a farewell tour named “The Beginning of a Long Goodbye, The Final Farewell.” A portion of the tour proceeds was to be donated to pancreatic cancer awareness. Unfortunately, this tour was called off right before its scheduled commencement.

Scarface

Brad Terrence Jordan, popularly known as Scarface, maintained a prominent presence in the Hip Hop scene since the Geto Boys’ heyday. After the group’s early disbandment, Scarface pursued a successful solo career. He released critically acclaimed albums such as Mr. Scarface Is Back, The Diary, and The Last of a Dying Breed. Over the course of his career, Scarface quickly gained respect as one of the hardest MCs in the game.

Beyond music, Scarface delved into the business side of the industry. He served as the president of Def Jam South from 2000 to 2005. Through this appointment, he became an influential figure in shaping the careers of emerging artists, particularly Ludacris. Scarface was infamously arrested in 2015 after the BET Awards for failure to pay child support. He’s been long since out of prison, however, and fans got a taste of some of his old-school lyrical magic after he appeared on NPR’s series in December 2023.

Willie D

William James Dennis, aka Willie D, also ventured into solo endeavors after Geto Boys disbanded the first time. He released several solo albums, including Controversy, Play Witcha Mama, and Unbreakable. However, Willie D also ventured far out of the industry and pursued a career in boxing, which he had initially wanted to pursue before music. He famously knocked out Melle Mel in 1992, and enjoyed a series of wins and losses until he quit in 2000.

Throughout the years, Willie D has been involved in various legal troubles, including aggravated robbery and wire fraud. In 2010, he was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges. Two years later, he released “Hoodiez,” a track featuring Scarface, D-Boi, and Propain. The song quickly gained traction and became a viral sensation on the internet. He’s been a bit lowkey since but made headlines in 2023 after blasting the Grammys for excluding the Geto Boys in their Hip Hop tribute.

Bushwick Bill

Born Richard William Stephen Shaw, Bushwick Bill was an iconic and distinctive member of the Geto Boys. He was fondly remembered for his charismatic presence. Tragically, Bushwick Bill passed away in June 2019 from pancreatic cancer. His death marked the end of an era for the Geto Boys. As a solo artist, Bushwick Bill released several albums, including Little Big Man, Phantom of the Rapra, Universal Small Soulja, and My Testimony of Redemption.

Big Mike

Michael Barnett, better known as Big Mike, was known for his deep, resonant voice and lyrical prowess. Before his association with Geto Boys, Big Mike was also a member of the Convicts, a rap duo alongside Houston-based rapper 3-2. He began his solo career in 1994 with the album Something Serious. Since then, Big Mike has continued to remain relevant in the scene. His most recent album, Finish The Job, was released in 2020.

Prince Johnny C

Jonathan Carmichael, aka Prince Johnny C, played a significant role in producing Geto Boys’ early albums. He also pursued a solo career in 1992 with the album It’s Been a Long Rhyme Coming. However, the album failed to make significant waves. Nonetheless, while he may not have achieved the same level of individual fame as some of the Geto Boys members, his production contributions are indelible.

DJ Ready Red

DJ Ready Red, whose real name is Collins Leysath, was another one of the group’s DJs and producers. He was part of the second lineup for the group, along with Raheem and Sir Rap-A-Lot. After the other two left the group, he continued contributing to Geto Boys's evolving sound. While he played a crucial role in the group's early success, he eventually parted ways with the group. Sadly, DJ Ready Red passed away in August 2018 from a heart attack.

Raheem

Oscar Ceres, widely recognized as Raheem in the music scene, hails from Houston, Texas. He departed from the group early on to embark on a solo journey. Under Rap-A-Lot Records, he dropped two albums: The Vigilante in 1988 and The Invincible in 1992. Although he staged a comeback in 2000 with the release of The Tight IV Life Training Camp, he hasn't unveiled any fresh musical content since then. In addition to this, Raheem has been living under the radar for two decades now.

Sir Rap-A-Lot & Sire Jukebox

Thelton Polk, formerly known as Sir Rap-A-Lot, and Keith Rogers, also known as Sire Jukebox, were both part of the original lineup for Geto Boys. Rap-A-Lot became known as K-9, with production credits on the songs “Car Freak” and Zoo Crew’s “Migrate Adapt or Die.” Sire Jukebox, on the other hand, has kept a very low profile since his days in Geto Boys.



