7 Of Hip-Hop’s Spookiest Music Videos Of All Time

Music videos, when done right, will always take the listening experience of a song to the next level, and Hip Hop has a number of impressive visual treats. The horrorcore rap subgenre, although not as mainstream, has some pretty iconic scary music videos that perfectly fit the October vibes. However, the macabre nature of horrorcore rap renders is not something everyone can stomach. Nonetheless, these videos have proven to be a hit with horror fans. With Halloween fast approaching, now is as good a time as any to look back on some scary music videos Hip Hop has to offer.

“Murder Was The Case” – Snoop Dogg (1993)

“Murder Was The Case” was first released as a track on Snoop Dogg’s debut studio album, Doggystyle (1993). The following year, the iconic music video was released as a short film of the same name starring the rapper in the lead role. The song on its own was already quite spooky but watching Snoop Dogg converse with the devil in the video took it up a notch. That moment, in particular, is particularly scary, and a main highlight of the video. As the two strike the deal, Snoop Dogg’s character resurrects, spending the rest of his life in servitude to the devil.

“Martians Vs. Goblins” – The Game Ft. Lil Wayne & Tyler, The Creator (2011)

This song was released as a part of The Game’s fourth studio album, The R.E.D. Album in 2011. The Game and Tyler, The Creator star as two patients in a psychiatric hospital. Wayne holds down hook duties yet doesn't appear in the music video. “Martians vs. Goblins” contains some attention-grabbing controversial lyricism from the MCs involved. The video is also expertly done and just as captivating, albeit quite unsettling to watch.

“Mind Playing Tricks On Me” – Geto Boys (1991)

The music video for Geto Boys’ classic song is simple but brilliant. The video follows a narrative structure spelled out by the song’s lyrics. Each member of the Geto Boys recounts their individual encounters with fear and paranoia. While the narrative style is vivid and immersive, the Geto Boys’ accentuate their anxieties in the song's visual accompaniment. Keep your doors locked when you watch this scary music video, as it’s visually dark and mesmerizing.

“Demons” – Doja Cat (2023)

Doja Cat recently released her latest album, Scarlet, after dominating 2021 with Planet Her. Doja was clearly in her horrorcore rap bag, and no other song proves it as much as “Demons.” As a standalone audio track, the song encapsulated high-octane rage. However, when paired with the music video, “Demons” becomes quite the spooky rap offering. Doja herself stars as a demon in the music video, and she delivers a very convincing performance. “Demons” is certainly one of the scariest music videos that deserves a play this Halloween.

“Monster” – Kanye West ft. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj & Bon Iver (2010)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Musician Kanye West performs onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Horror-themed music videos are often controversial, and this music video is not exempt. “Monster” is one of the standout tracks from Kanye West’s critically acclaimed album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010). The music video stars West, Minaj, and Jay-Z, and utilizes horror-inspired, gothic themes. It is dark, scary, and contains some disturbing imagery that took inspiration from movies like American Psycho and Saw. “Monster” is widely renowned for Nicki Minaj’s iconic rap verse, but her cameo in the music video was equally exciting. Moreover, due to widespread backlash of the controversy, the video was banned on MTV and later, removed from Kanye West's official YouTube page.

“3 a.m.” – Eminem (2009)

The cinematography of Eminem’s “3 a.m.” music video is expertly done. If it intends to terrify, then it is successful, because the video dishes out a palpable sense of dread and danger. Bones, blood, and dead bodies are shown in flashes, which somehow makes the images last longer in viewers’ minds. The found footage-style recording of Eminem in the woods heightens the spookiness of the video, making it quite scary. At times, the images are graphic, so viewer discretion is strongly advised.

“Meat Cleaver” – Brotha Lynch Hung (2013)

Scary music videos are widespread in music, and the horrifying visuals of “Meat Cleaver” extend far beyond Hip Hop. In fact, it opens with a disclaimer, warning viewers about what they are about to see. Brotha Lynch Hung is widely regarded as a legend in the horrorcore rap scene, and some even regard him as the originator of the subgenre. The rapper has many unsettling tracks, but “Meat Cleaver” definitely ranks amongst his most disturbing. The scary clip contains the most graphic visual content on this list and is certainly one of the creepiest music videos you will see anytime soon.

