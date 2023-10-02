HotNewHipHop’s October Halloween Horror Movie Countdown

When the eerie October winds begin to howl, and shadows dance menacingly in the midnight hour, there's a spooky season alliance that often goes unnoticed: Hip Hop and horror. As seasons shift and the leaves turn amber, fright fans prepare for an onslaught of familiar film favorites. To usher in October in all of its glory, we've created a specially curated list that promises 30 nights of chilling thrills—or, at the very least, laughter from the ridiculousness of campy, cheesy movies with rappers at the helm.

Here, we're not gathering the best Halloween horror blockbusters ever to grace the silver screen. Sure, some of these movies have gone down in Hollywood history for their captivating storylines and mindblowing twists. However, you'll also find those B-list films—you know, the cult classics with cringe-worthy moments that make them favorites. We've attempted to include as many movies starring or affiliated with rappers, while others were added because, hey, who can pass up the original Candyman?

From the satirical scares of Scary Movie to the haunting Thir13een Ghosts to the lesser-known yet equally unnerving Island of the Dead and Dracula 3000, this list will take you on a wild ride. We may find rappers trading in their mics for the cinematic stage. Let us know which culture favorites you hold near and dear every Halloween—or which you avoid at all costs.

October 2 — Get Out

In Jordan Peele's groundbreaking directorial debut Get Out, audiences are on a suspense-laden journey into the heart of America's racial tensions. When a young Black photographer visits his white girlfriend's family estate, he's met with unnervingly polite conversations that hint at an underlying prejudice. The family's overcompensation soon gives way to outright horror. Chris uncovers their dark, twisted secret: Black people are being hypnotically controlled and used as vessels for the consciousness of aging white people in a bid for immortality. This isn't just a horror movie. It's a poignant commentary on racial dynamics, cultural appropriation, and the Black experience in America. It creates a modern horror masterpiece that resonates deeply in today's socio-political climate.

October 3 — Scary Movie

Scary Movie, directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, revels in its unapologetic absurdity. A jab at the slew of teen horror flicks that dominated the late '90s, this film follows a group of clueless teenagers. After accidentally killing a man, they find themselves stalked by a vengeful killer named Ghostface. As bodies pile up and the mystery unravels, the film skewers classic horror tropes infused with humor. Known for its slapstick comedy, audacious parodies of iconic horror scenes, and often eyebrow-raising gags, Scary Movie is less about delivering scares and more about laugh-out-loud moments.

October 4 — Ghosts Of Mars

In Ghosts of Mars, the red planet isn't just home to dust and desolation but also vengeful spirits looking to reclaim their territory. Set in the not-so-distant future of 2176, Earth has nearly colonized Mars. When Lieutenant Melanie Ballard (Natasha Henstridge) and her police team are dispatched to retrieve a dangerous criminal, Desolation Williams (Ice Cube), from a remote mining outpost, they expect some resistance. They don't anticipate an ancient Martian civilization's spirits taking over the miners' bodies, turning them into murderous crusaders.

October 5 — Dracula 3000

Dracula 3000, a far cry from the brooding tales of Transylvania, attempts to resurrect the iconic Count Dracula in space. Set a millennium after Bram Stoker's original, this sci-fi horror finds a salvage crew on the spaceship. The crew stumbles upon Dracula's coffin while attempting to claim the ship. As the vampire lord awakens, he brings a familiar bloodlust, leaving the team to wrestle with an age-old evil in a futuristic setting. This film, ambitious in its intentions, combines the classic vampire mythos with space-age terror.

October 6 — Island Of The Dead

Island of the Dead thrusts viewers into the grim surroundings of Hart Island, New York City's mass burial site for unclaimed bodies, an eerie locale that stirs up images of forgotten souls and unending grief. The film orbits around Rupert King, a millionaire who journeys to the island following the death of his estranged son. There, King battles grotesque creatures alongside a determined police officer and a reporter. Amid the horror, Mos Def gets himself mixed up in the panic.

October 7 — Hood Of Horror

Hood of Horror takes audiences on a macabre ride through urban folklore. As an anthology film, it divides its narrative into three segments. From graffiti artists with a deadly touch to a brutal initiation gone awry, the stories are as much about human nature as they are about supernatural consequences. This one also stars a few favorites, including Method Man and Snoop Dogg, two emcees who often surface in thrillers. Danny Trejo also appears alongside fellow Hollywood greats, Billy Dee Williams and Ernie Hudson.

October 8 — Master

In Master, Regina Hall commands the screen as Gail Bishop, the first Black master at the prestigious Ancaster University in New England. Gail navigates the waters of academia, while freshman Jasmine Moore contends with unsettling nightmares and racial microaggressions that escalate to outright horror. As Jasmine's experiences grow, Gail grapples with the school's historical legacies and contemporary prejudices. This tale unravels a weave of systemic racism, making it a horror film for an introspective viewer.

October 9 — Halloween: H20

Twenty years after the horrifying events that defined Laurie Strode's youth, Halloween: H20 returns us to the nightmarish world where Michael Myers remains an ever-looming threat. Amid the shadow of this relentless killer, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) is now a headmistress under an assumed name, living a life painted with paranoia. The film introduces a new roster of potential victims, including the campus security guard Ronald "Ronny" Jones (LL Cool J).

October 10 — The Bone Collector

Denzel Washington brilliantly encapsulates the essence of Lincoln Rhyme, a top forensic criminologist whose career halts after a catastrophic injury leaves him paralyzed. With the spirited patrol officer Amelia Donaghy (Angelina Jolie) as his feet on the ground, the two unravel a web spun by a twisted serial killer. This one also hosts a look by Queen Latifah, who crosses Hip Hop and Hollywood lines regularly.

October 11 — Candyman

Set against the gritty backdrop of Chicago's Cabrini-Green housing projects, Candyman dives deep into urban legends and the power of collective belief. Helen Lyle, a graduate student, becomes entangled in local folklore about a supernatural killer. Further, this spirit is summoned by saying his name five times in front of a mirror. As Helen's academic curiosity turns into a dark obsession, a series of gruesome murders unfold. The enigmatic figure, known as Candyman, haunts the narrative, blurring the lines between myth and reality. The film masterfully intertwines social commentary on race and class with psychological horror.

October 12 — Bones

Bones is as a cryptic love letter to classic Blaxploitation and horror cinema. Snoop Dogg takes center stage as Jimmy Bones, a neighborhood protector and hustler who meets a violent end due to betrayal. Decades later, when a group of youngsters awakens his spirit, they’re thrown into a nightmarish realm where the past refuses to stay buried. It may not be a Halloween staple, but for fans of Snoop, Bones is a must.

October 13 — Nightmare On Elm Street

Nightmare on Elm Street, a cinematic masterpiece, drags viewers into a twilight zone of sleep and terror. Here, dreams aren't just dreams, they're a battleground. With his grotesque appearance and razor-adorned glove, Freddy Krueger becomes the stuff of nightmares, literally, as he hunts teens within their dreams. Die in the dream, and you die in reality. This harrowing concept didn't merely frighten movie-goers. It seeped into the fabric of popular culture, including Hip Hop. Iconic duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince (Will Smith) immortalized Krueger's horror with "A Nightmare on My Street" from their 1988 album He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper. This track depicts Freddy's terror, mirroring the film's dread while celebrating its influence.

October 14 — Halloween: Resurrection

When it comes to horror, few franchises are as iconic as Halloween. We've already included H20; yet, Halloween Resurrection added a twist to its longstanding terror, partly due to the presence of rapper Busta Rhymes. The movie's plot centers on an ambitious internet reality show set in Michael Myers' childhood home, masterminded by Busta's character, Freddie Harris. The catch? The infamous masked killer isn’t just a myth but very much alive and lurking in the shadows. As the show's participants, including Freddie, explore the house, they find themselves in a deadly game of cat and mouse with Myers.

October 15 — Child's Play 5: Seed Of Chucky

The notorious doll family expands in Child's Play 5, better known as Seed of Chucky. When Glen, the offspring of Chucky and Tiffany, discovers his sinister lineage, he resurrects his parents. As the terror unfolds, Glen grapples with his own identity—caught between a life without violence and the murderous instincts of his heritage. Pop culture nods further enrich the narrative, including a memorable cameo by rapper Redman.

October 16 — Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight

Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight is a thrilling intersection of horror and character-driven narratives. Brayker is the guardian of a powerful artifact. As he's pursued by a relentless demon called the Collector, Brayker finds shelter in an old church converted into a boarding house. As darkness envelopes the night, its inhabitants, including a determined Jada Pinkett Smith, face a relentless onslaught of demonic entities.

October 17 — Texas Chainsaw 3D

In Texas Chainsaw 3D, the terrifying buzz of Leatherface’s chainsaw revs up once again. When Heather discovers that she has inherited a mansion in Texas, she's unaware of its gruesome history. Venturing to claim her inheritance, Heather and her friends are about to come face-to-face with a nightmare. Amid the expected screams, the film stars Trey Songz, who plays Ryan, Heather's boyfriend.

October 18 — The X-Files: I Want To Believe

Within The X-Files universe, I Want to Believe stands as a particularly strange chapter. Diverging from alien conspiracies, this film dives into a mysterious case of disappearances and psychic visions, pulling former FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully out of hiding. While the supernatural remains a focal point, the human dynamics drive the plot. Moreover, one can't overlook Xzibit’s portrayal of Special Agent Mosley Drummy.

October 19 — Nope

In sunny Southern California, the Haywood siblings strive to sustain their horse-handling business following a family tragedy. When one strikes a deal with a fading child actor, their mundane struggles are eclipsed by a bewildering extraterrestrial encounter. Drawn to the mystery, Otis assembles a team with tech-savvy Angel Torres and renowned cinematographer Antlers Holst. As they delve deeper, they're met with a cosmic revelation that's as captivating as it is terrifying.

October 20 — Anaconda

Deep within the treacherous bends of the Amazon rainforest, Anaconda reveals a tale of a documentary crew navigating multiple threats. These include the mystery of an ancient civilization and an enormous anaconda. The suspense-filled venture sees Jennifer Lopez leading the group, with Ice Cube impressively stepping into the shoes of Danny Rich.

October 21 — Leprechaun In The Hood

Leprechaun in the Hood offers audiences a fresh twist on the typical folklore in the peculiar intersection of horror and humor. A gold-obsessed leprechaun (Warwick Davis) is accidentally freed by an aspiring Hip Hop trio with dreams of making it big. As the group stumbles upon the leprechaun's treasure, they soon discover it possesses magical capabilities, granting them the success they've yearned for. Yet, as Ice-T's character knows all too well, such gains come with terrifying costs.

October 22 — Vampire In Brooklyn

Helmed by legendary horror director Wes Craven, the hilarious Vampire in Brooklyn stars Eddie Murphy. Maximillian, the last of the Caribbean vampires, comes to Brooklyn searching for a half-vampire woman to secure his legacy. As he prowls the streets, Maximillian's charm masks a deadly agenda. However, Brooklyn isn't easily swayed. As the stakes (pun intended) get higher, the lines blur between seduction and survival.

October 23 — Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 3, released in 2003, pushes the boundaries of its predecessors even further, poking fun at several early 2000s films. This time, the spoof targets movies like The Ring, Signs, and 8 Mile, and even sprinkles in some playful jabs at pop culture. At its core, the plot follows journalist Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris) as she uncovers ominous threats from a cursed videotape. This one even hosts a cameo from none other than Fat Joe, making for another enjoyable chapter in the Scary Movie saga.

October 24 — Venom

Set in a small town, a series of unfortunate events occur after Ray, a tow truck driver, is accidentally killed, leading to a nest of evil snakes possessing his corpse. As the now-possessed Ray embarks on a murderous spree, a group of teenagers find themselves fighting for their lives. With Method Man making a memorable appearance as Deputy Turner, the film adds a touch of Hip Hop to its horror. Further, this one also stars frightening looks from Meagan Good and Jonathan Jackson.

October 25 — Blade

Emerging during a cinematic era where superhero tales were just about finding their groove, Blade gave us a dose of the supernatural. In arguably one of his most iconic roles, Wesley Snipes embodies the Daywalker, navigating a nocturnal world filled with vampires. However, this isn't your average vampire tale. It's a stylish journey of vengeance, rhythm, and survival. As Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff) plots his diabolical plan, Blade ascends to protect those who shun him.

October 26 — Saw: Spiral

Saw: Spiral plunges us back into the harrowing world of Jigsaw, with Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) at the epicenter of a chilling murder investigation. With memories of the city's twisted past resurfacing, Zeke, influenced by his father (Samuel L. Jackson), partners with rookie detective William Schenk to navigate a treacherous game laced with police politics, corruption, and betrayal. Further, 21 Savage lends his talents to the soundtrack by crafting the film's theme.

October 27 — Thir13een Ghosts

This film unfurls a tale as visually stunning as it is spine-tingling. Eccentric millionaire Cyrus Kriticos leaves his supposedly haunted mansion to his nephew, Arthur. When Arthur and his two children, along with their nanny played by Rah Digga, move in, they soon discover the truth. The house is not just haunted but specifically designed to contain 12 evil spirits. As the mechanized mansion shifts and traps them inside, they must find a way to navigate the treacherous maze before the spirits are released.

October 28 — Ma

In Ma, the talented Octavia Spencer takes a dark turn, playing Sue Ann—a loner in a sleepy Ohio town. When a group of teenagers asks her to buy alcohol, Sue Ann offers them something even better: a safe place to party in her basement. Her hospitality becomes an obsession as she becomes increasingly attached to the group. As the teens continue to hang out in her basement, Sue Ann's traumatic high school past reveals the motivation behind her increasingly unsettling actions.

October 29 — Us

In Us, another on this list from the innovative mind of Jordan Peele, audiences are thrust into a chilling tale of unadulterated horror. The story revolves around the Wilson family—Adelaide, Gabe, and their two children—as they embark on a seemingly innocent summer getaway. However, the vacation takes a nightmarish twist when they're confronted by a group of doppelgängers—twisted reflections of themselves hell-bent on their destruction. Through Adelaide's memories, we unearth a traumatic incident at the same beach years ago that intertwines her fate with her sinister double. As the narrative unfolds, Peele brilliantly uses the medium of horror to dissect themes of identity, privilege, and the often hidden aspects of the American dream.

October 30 — I Am Legend

In 2007, director Francis Lawrence gave the world a chilling visualization of a post-apocalyptic New York City with I Am Legend. Leading man Will Smith, no stranger to blockbuster roles, transformed into Dr. Robert Neville, a military virologist navigating a seemingly desolate city. There, silence was only broken by the snarls of infected humans turned nightmarish creatures. Neville's race against time, driven by the memories of his lost family, unraveled on screen as he sought a cure for the virus that decimated humanity. Smith's portrayal of Neville stands out among the Oscar-winning actor's impressive features.

October 31 — Tales From The Hood

In the haunting realm of horror anthologies, Tales from the Hood reigns supreme. This movie is a chilling intersection of urban legends and societal critique. Viewers are first ushered into a foreboding funeral home. They're greeted by the sinister Mr. Simms (portrayed by the iconic Clarence Williams III), who unfurls a series of tales seeped in racial injustice, revenge, and eerie supernatural happenings. From activist dolls exacting vengeance to blood-stained murals with a haunting backstory, the film's narratives resonate with real-life horrors many face in marginalized communities. Beyond the frights, its enduring legacy lies in its unapologetic spotlight on systemic issues. A cult classic, through and through.