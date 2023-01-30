Chrisean Rock is used to people delivering their opinions about her on social media, and she’s answering questions about Lizzo. Last Halloween, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker shared her costume on Instagram. She dressed up as Rock and even gave her rendition of the Crazy in Love star’s performance of her single, “Vibe.”

In an interview on The Jason Lee Show, the host revisited when Lizzo copied Rock’s look. “She did that for attention,” Rock quickly replied.

The rapper clarified that she didn’t hate the nod.

“I like it,” she continued. “It’s just different—sometimes it hard to come with like…it’s different when they want attention or they show love.”

Lee didn’t think Lizzo was trying to hate on Chrisean and noted he believed the hitmaker wasn’t being malicious.

“I didn’t really get mad, I’m just telling you. ‘What you think about it?’ I would be like, really gullible,” Rock further said. “I don’t know if I’m scared to be gullible. I don’t know, some people just like to laugh at me. So, I don’t know if they doing it to make me a joke or…”

Rock continued, “I like her, yeah! But I don’t know if it’s a joke or what’s up.”

Lee repeatedly emphasized, “We love Lizzo.”

Meanwhile, Chrisean and Blueface recently filmed a music video where the pair stood for a fake wedding. Rock has long stated that she will marry her rapper beau one day; however, Blueface repeatedly makes it clear that he has no intention of exchanging vows.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 12: (L-R) chriseanroc and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

Check out the clip of Chrisean Rock speaking about Lizzo’s costume above, and watch more from their appearance on The Jason Lee Show below.