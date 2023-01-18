Once again, Chrisean Rock and Blueface are unraveling on social media. The couple’s volatile relationship has lasted for years, and as they progress, things don’t seem to be getting any better. Their often violent clashes are filmed by bystanders who share clips of their physical altercations with the world. The public had deemed them as “toxic,” yet Rock continues to declare her love.

Their romance is the main feature of Crazy in Love, the couple’s Zeus network reality series. As more chaos unfolds in the series, arguments are also developing on social media. Following the latest episode involving fights with their families, Blueface took to Twitter. He wasn’t happy with his girlfriend.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 12: (L-R) chriseanroc and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

“Rock didn’t fight or attempt to fight anyone in her family for me,” Blueface wrote. “Her explanation ‘i don’t agree with fighting my family’ but volunteer me to fight mine when put in the same uncomfortable position.”

“That’s crazy work stand on yo principles or be held accountable.” Later, Blueface said he was glad he only had one woman who’s the mother of his children. He also noted that “she’s a good one.”

The tension hasn’t dissipated because, not long ago, Rock returned to Twitter with a few thoughts.

“A man will say the evilest sh*t little do he know God Will make u eat every single word u never meant,” she said.

Rock also reposted previous tweets Blueface made about the mother of his kids, Jaidyn Alexis. At the time, he was upset with Jaidyn and called her “ungrateful.”

“I’m not drowning this time,” Chrisean further shared. “Wen you mad at me you know U want ya bm it’s so sad cuz u know she wan be me 📝.”

Jaidyn hasn’t reacted to Rock’s latest assertion.