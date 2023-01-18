Over the past few weeks, Blueface and Chrisean Rock have given fans a glimpse into their especially chaotic relationship in their new show, Crazy In Love.

We’ve previously seen Blueface get into it with members of Chrisean Rock’s family. Rock’s father once struck Blueface during an argument and then, the “Thotiana” rapper punched him in the face.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend Goliath Aftershock at Lyfe Nightclub on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On the last episode, Blueface and his brother nearly came to blows over Chrisean Rock. During the episode, Blue’s brother took issue with Chrisean’s spat with his sister and mom. In response, Chrisean suggested that Blueface would fight him instead of her brothers.

The couple traded barbs on Twitter this morning following backlash for the latest episode. Blueface claimed Chrisean Rock is a hypocrite, being that she incited the dispute between the rapper and his family members.

“rock didn’t fight or attempt to fight anyone in her family for me[.] her explanation ‘i don’t agree with fighting my family’ but volunteer me to fight mine when put in the same uncomfortable position,” he wrote. “that’s crazy work stand on yo principles or be held accountable.”

Rock let off a few tweets afterward, demanding that he keeps her out of his Twitter antics. “You not worried about my mental/spirit rn. You a man that break me apart bit by bit [when] I’m at our house depress sleeping,” she wrote. “I’m n locked in with you with every penny I make the last thing I need is us crashing out on socials knowing we broken up.”

Still, Blueface continued explaining that she “volunteered him to do some” she wouldn’t have done herself.

“If we pull up to a bank an you say hey you should go in there an rob it so I rob the bank successfully we pull up to da next bank an I say Ight it’s your turn an you say Im against robbing that’s a red flag I’m getting out the car,” he added.

Shortly after, he showed love to the mother of his child, which prompted another wave of responses from Chrisean.

“Yeah me to ion gotta be stuck with a nigga for one dum ass reason cuz of da baby if u don’t get out ya feeling let’s continue to get money or what’s da going back n forth for,” she wrote. “Throwing the next female up in my face is like telling Jesus he ain’t the son of God.”

We’ll keep you posted on any more responses.

