Reality TV is specifically known for documenting the most interesting of couples, and Blueface and Chrisean Rock are no exception. In late 2022, Zeus premiered their Crazy In Love series, which follows the two entertainers through the countless ups and downs of their romantic relationship.

The first episode of the year markedly made its debut on Sunday (January 8). Onscreen, more drama between the “Thotiana” rapper and his partner played out as he took a trip to Las Vegas without her. At the same time, she decided to head over to Baltimore, which subsequently resulted in him blocking her number and apparently deleting a video of them together from his page.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Despite the chaos, Rock still tried to have a good time, stepping her “rich p*ssy” out on the town with a friend to take her mind off of things.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, the couple found themselves feuding over Blueface wanting to call the 22-year-old a “bitch.” In a clip posted to @theneighborhood talk, he tells her, “You not finna disrespect me for no reason.”

Cutting him off, Chrisean says, “You call me a bitch all the time, bro.” Immediately, the California native claps back, “Okay, and you are one. I’ll call you a bitch right now! ‘Cuz that’s what you are.”

As the bickering continues, she asks to be called by her first name. “Do you have a vagina?” Blue asks her. “My name is Chrisean,” she calmly responds.

“You wanna be a n*gga so bad. You wanna be a man so bad. I don’t wanna be with a man, I want to be with a bitch,” the 25-year-old explicitly tells her. “You call your friend and your friend call you bitch all day long. Why you get offended ‘cuz I said it?”

The argument then escalates to some yelling, at which point Blueface urges Rock to “find [herself].”

While that moment has certainly been making rounds on social media, Wack 100’s appearance in the episode also has people talking. During his stint on Crazy In Love, the music executive made it clear that he thinks Chrisean is “a distraction” to her beau.

Check it all out below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]