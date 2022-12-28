Blueface’s mom Karlissa has lots to get off her chest when it comes to her son’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. On Tuesday, the “Thotiana” rapper’s mother continued her rant against Rock after the 22-year old entertainer spent Christmas alone, while Blueface spent the day with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis and their child.

“Words of the wise,” Karlissa began her post. “Don’t boast about how a man kicked his family out for you. But expect people to feel sorry for you when you’re alone on FAMILY holidays.” However, the rant didn’t end there. “Stop throwing stones then expecting pity when they are thrown back. Love jesus, and keep his family off your tongue.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Karlissa also compared her son’s relationship with Jaidyn to Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha’s marriage. She posted of photo of the NBA star and his chef wife with the caption, “This reminds me of the old [Jaidyn] & [Blueface].” Chrisean has yet to respond to Karlissa posts. However, this isn’t the first time the 50-year old mom slammed the young Zeus star. On Monday, Karlissa shadily offered Chrisean advice after Blueface left on Christmas Day to be with Jaidyn.

“Merry Christmas @Chrisean,” Karlissa began. “I been there and its a tuff spot. But if you love God you can’t take someone away from their family or you will lose. No matter how hard it gets,” Karlissa continued, “ Just know as women I tried this and it didn’t work. Love you even tho you think I don’t. I believe in you baby girl. Stay focused.” Blueface and Chrisean’s drama continues amid the premiere of their reality show, Crazy In Love.

In a recent episode of the controversial series, Rock got candid about the state of her relationship with the “Thotiana” rapper. “I need space from this, like, forced-ass relationship,” she complained.

