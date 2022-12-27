Chrisean Rock’s family is not happy about her relationship with Blueface. The 22-year old entertainer’s brother took to Instagram to blast his sister and her boyfriend by calling out them about their finances. “Y’all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood,” he began.

“And the most lit right now. I’m mad at y’all that y’all not taking advantage of this lit shit and getting some money with it.” Chrisean’s brother went on to blast his little sister for claiming that she takes care of their family. “B**ch I take care of everybody. You don’t do sh**. You don’t got no emotions. You don’t do sh** for nobody. When mommy wanted to come home, I paid for her flight home. I mad at you because you broke.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Chrisean has yet to respond to her brother’s claims. However, this isn’t the first time the Zeus star is making headlines this holiday season. Blueface’s mom Karlissa penned a note from Chrisean on Christmas as Blueface spent the holiday with his baby mama and their child. “I been there and its a tuff spot,” Karlissa wrote. “But if you love God you can’t take someone away from their family or you will lose. No matter how hard it gets. Just know as women I tried this and it didn’t work. Love you even tho you think I don’t. I believe in you baby girl. Stay focused.”

Chrisean seems to also be questioning her relationship with the “Thotiana” rapper. In a clip from their new show Crazy In Love, Rock opened up to her friend about where she and Blueface stand. “Like, I don’t know if it’s a business-ship or a relationship,” she added. “Is he with me because there’s opportunity in it, or [does] he really just want to be with me?”

Check out a clip from their controversial Zeus show below.