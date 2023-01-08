Their relationship was nothing short of rocky throughout 2022. Still, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s endless antics landed them a reality TV show of their own – something most people only ever dream of.

Crazy In Love premiered on Zeus back in December and has shed further light on the pair’s toxic tendencies. Specifically, we’ve seen the California-born rapper feuding with several of her family members. From a physical altercation with her father to a stern conversation with her older brother, Blue has no shortage of pressure on him from his girlfriend’s family.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Interestingly, though, the series frequently finds Rock and her beau bickering over the status of their relationship. At times, they seem to have a common understanding of their joint money-making potential. This may be what constantly pulls them back together. However, a recent episode saw the 22-year-old refer to their situation as a “forced-ass relationship,” which many viewers agreed with.

In today’s (January 8) episode, it seems we’ll only witness more of the same feuding, though Blueface is the one acting childish this time around. In one clip circulating online, the reality starlet vents about her frustration over the “Thotiana” hitmaker taking a trip to Las Vegas without her.

“I said, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go to Baltimore. You can have fun in Vegas,'” Rock tells her friend while riding in the car as the cameras roll. “Bro blocked me, now we’re texting on Instagram,” she went on.

“What the f*ck? He blocked you?” her companion asked. Chrisean then shared that aside from that, he also deleted a joint music video of theirs from his page. “He’s trying to get my attention,” she declared. After letting out a sigh, the social media figure confirms, “It’s working.”

In another clip, however, her mood seems to have turned as she was ready to take her “rich p*ssy” out on the town, minus Blue.

In other news, Blueface recently got caught up in a Baltimore blowout that left a man unconscious. Read all about that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

