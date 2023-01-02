For the most part, headlines regarding Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been regarding their Crazy In Love reality series as of late. However, it seems as though things once again got out of hand for the couple in real time on New Year’s Eve. As they were attending an event at a Baltimore club, the “Thotiana” rapper surprisingly got into a physical altercation with some other men in the streets.

Video footage of the incident has concurrently been making rounds online. Though some first thought that it was the California native being taken down, it was actually him who did the knocking out.

Blueface knocked someone out in Baltimore last night 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Qo7gpWVyhI — 212 (@212mediaTV) January 2, 2023

As AllHipHop notes, the fight took place across several city blocks. Two armed officers were unable to stop the chaos due to the crowd size. It specifically included dozens of men and women, including one apparently in her underwear.

When things wrapped up, an unknown male in a yellow shirt was knocked out cold on the ground. Blueface later posted a screenshot of the aftermath on his Instagram Story, writing, “He was sleepy [yawning emoji].”

At this time, the reason for the altercation remains unknown. However, some social media users have been speculating that it had to do with Chrisean’s family.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Goliath Aftershock at Lyfe Nightclub on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“Blueface got into an altercation last night outside a local club in Baltimore,” one Twitter user reports. “He and Chrisean Rock [were there] for New Year’s Eve. The fight apparently broke out when Blue ran into some men who are associated with Chrisean’s father, who he fought in September of last year.”

As you may recall, the fight between the 25-year-old and his partner’s dad was previously captured on camera for their reality show. Across the first two episodes, we saw Blue get hit, and later, get his lick back on the older man.

Additionally, others pointed out that fighting so publicly isn’t a great idea in the midst of his attempted murder allegations from late last year.

Check out more Twitter reactions to Blueface’s Baltimore fight below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on all the drama in the comments.

She is right there on the left start of vid in black — LE∇EL LENZ (@Remember_Name_) January 1, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — NFT Dolli (@NFTDolli) January 2, 2023

Blueface more famous for doing ratchet shit than making music at this point — THE INTUITION (@theintuitionn) January 2, 2023

Blueface with a post and retweet after getting into a physical altercation with a man while leaving the club in Baltimore, last night. pic.twitter.com/UHxpqnThPe — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) January 1, 2023

Blueface done knocked two Baltimore niggas out lol , Atp I’m calling blueface if i ever have any problems with y’all 😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tC0rbFeb3N — DeeMinaj🖤 (@deeminaj__) January 1, 2023

Like why would they bank blueface on Baltimore st😹😹😹😹😹😹😹 — BIG TASTY (@itstyjae) January 1, 2023

#Blueface got into an altercation last night outside a local club in Baltimore, where he and #ChriseanRock attended for New Year’s Eve.

The fight apparently broke out when Blue ran into some men who are associated with Chrisean’s father, who he fought in September of last year. pic.twitter.com/qQKgmnqLvq — Chrissyy Talks (@ChrissyyTalks) January 2, 2023

Chrisean Rock & BlueFace heading to Baltimore for NYE 🥳🍾 pic.twitter.com/x6Oekhti33 — Westcoast Radio 📲 (@westcoastnation) December 31, 2022

Aint Blueface out on bond for an attempt? The last place he need to be is a grimey ass Baltimore club — 'KAMBRIDGE KORNER' COMING SOON (@DiscordArtt) January 1, 2023

If I was Blueface, I’d stay tf outta Baltimore smh — ENJ (@dablessed1ej) January 1, 2023

