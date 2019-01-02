nye
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom Makes It Clap For Pardison Fontaine On New Year's EvePardi doesn't play about his new boo.By Hayley Hynes
- Music"Vultures" Releasing December 31, Kanye West ConfirmsWest also announced another pre-release rave in Saudi Arabia.By Ben Mock
- LifeBlueface's Baltimore Blowout Leaves Man Unconscious On NYE: VideoThe "Crazy In Love" star was bragging about the altercation on his Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCher Calls AE Edwards "Daddy" In NYE Post With RingThe Goddess of Pop shooed haters away on Twitter and continued to spark engagement rumors with her ring.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKylie Jenner Reflects On "Blessings" & "Heartaches" Of 2021 & Shares Maternity PicKylie Jenner discussed the ups and downs of 2021 in a New Year's Eve post.By Cole Blake
- NewsLL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID, Cancels "Dick Clark's Rockin'" NYE Performance: ReportThis news comes on the heels of reports that Diddy's annual NYE party has been canceled because of COVID.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyga & Chris Brown Reunite Just In Time For NYE In Miami"Fan of a Fan" duo Chris Brown and Tyga post reunion photos on Instagram ahead of New Year's Eve in Miami. By Bhaven Moorthy
- GramDIddy Cancels NYE Party For Health ReasonsDiddy will not be hosting his annual New Year's Eve party because of the COVID-19 pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhené Aiko Back Together As They Celebrate New YearBig Sean and Jhené Aiko were together at the start of a new decade.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Falls Off The Stage During New Year's Eve PerformancePartying a little too hard. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake Toasts To Leaving The Past Behind In 2020: "Let's Focus On The Next Year"Drake made a touching speech at his NYE party.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd Threw Luxurious NYE Bash With Travis Scott & MoreA real-life House of Balloons. By Mitch Findlay
- TVSteve Harvey Reams Out Rob Gronkowski For Destroying His LEGO Bust In NYE SpecialHe was not please to see his LEGO self get spiked.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Explains Why He's Spending New Year's Eve AloneDon't worry, it's "for the right reasons."By Noah C
- GramPost Malone Rings In The New Year With A New Face TattooHow did Post Malone even find room?By Alex Zidel
- SongsRevisit Fabolous & French Montana's "Ball Drop" For Your 2020 New Year's AnthemThis week's TBT track.By Milca P.
- MusicRing In The New Year With Meek Mill, Gucci Mane & Future At This HotspotLas Vegas is the place to be.By Aron A.
- MusicBusta Rhymes Gets Into Heated Confrontation in Times Square On NYEBusta Rhymes gets into a heated argument with a man in the streets of NYC.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Reportedly Working On Comedy Routines After Bombed NYE Miami SetTiffany Haddish is back to it!By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMadonna Responds To Butt Lift Rumours With Defiance And EvasionMadonna is not having it.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicRihanna Goes Braless Under Her Killer NYE GownStepping in 2019 "like woah."By Zaynab
- MusicAubrey O'Day Gets Kicked Out Of Her Own Show For Refusing To Serenade Donald Trump JrShe rang in the New Year with strong principles.By Zaynab
- MusicTeyana Taylor Welcomed A Proposal On Stage During NYE PerformanceTeyana's Atlanta set ended with an engagement. By Chantilly Post