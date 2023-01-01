New Year’s Eve arrived with a lot of pomp, circumstance, and crazy celebrity parties that we haven’t even dreamed of. Cher recently shared pictures of her with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards for their New Year’s outing, calling him “daddy.” Moreover, she showed off aa glistening ring that has sparked plenty of betrothal rumors on social media.

“Happy New Year Daddy,” she wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of AE kissing her cheek as she smiles. Under his neck, you can see the pop star’s clenched fist boast a diamond ring.

While many might be taken aback by the almost kinky label, remember this is the Goddess of Pop we’re talking about. Moreover, Cher shut down criticisms of their 40-year age gap time after time.

Still, she had to call them out again. In a new post with a new picture from the same night, Cher tweeted out some choice words for the haters.

“This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…” she wrote. “WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.”

Meanwhile, these expressions are nothing new to those who have been following them for some time. Furthermore, they were first rumored to be together in November 2022, when they were pictured holding hands. Later, Cher confirmed their fling, tweeting (and later deleting) “”LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH, IT SEES [heart emojis].” Despite apparent pushback from close friends, the “Believe” icon is sticking by her music exec boo.

“I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason,” she told The Kelly Clarkson Show. “And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”

