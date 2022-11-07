Cher’s got a new beau on her arm lately, and she doesn’t care what you think about their headline-making age gap.

Just a few days ago, the iconic fashionista was spotted getting flirty with Amber Rose’s ex, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards at a celebrity hot spot. Since then, the rumours surrounding the two have only begun to heat up.

Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As social media got wind of her wild night out on the town earlier this week and promptly began throwing out their criticisms, Cher clapped back at them by uploading a snapshot of her and the 36-year-old walking together.

“Alexander,” she wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji. She then went on to decimate just a few of the trolls attacking her latest fling. “As we all know… I WASN’T BORN YESTERDAY,” Cher tweeted at a person who claimed to be concerned about Edwards’ intentions. “What I know for sure… There are no guarantees,” the 76-year-old added.

The California-born vocalist went on to remind others, “Anytime you make a choice you take a chance. I’ve always taken chances, it’s WHO I am.”

In another since-deleted tweet, she declared, “Love doesn’t know math, it sees.”

“Haven’t you got anything else [to] do? Let me explain… I DON’T GIVE A FLYING F*CK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” her Twitter rant continued. “I’m not defending us. Haters gonna hate. Doesn’t matter that we’re happy and not bothering anyone.”

Elsewhere in her posts, Cher seemingly confirmed that her whole family has been introduced to Edwards. So far, she says, he’s been treating her like a queen.

Interestingly enough, during his relationship with Rose, AE was called out by the model amid their breakup for messing around on her.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote on IG in August of 2021. “All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of, there’s probably more) can have him.”

Alexander “AE” Edwards (L) and Amber Rose attend The Def Jam Recordings BETX celebration at Spring Place Beverly Hills in partnership with Puma, Courvoisier, Beats, and Heineken on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Def Jam)

