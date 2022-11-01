age gap
- MusicMC Lyte Causes Controversy After Old Lyrics About Age Gaps ResurfaceRay Daniels of the podcast "The Culture Report" wants the same treatment for Lyte that men get when they say something problematic.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards' Romance Blossomed Over Text, She "Loves Being With Him"After taking some time apart earlier this year, Cher and her man (who's 40 years her junior) are embracing their love in the public eye again.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen Divulges On Age Gap With Marcus JordanLarsa Pippen wasn't so worried about their age gap.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsCher Postpones AE Edwards Wedding, Blames 40-Year Age Gap: ReportAre you surprised that the controversial couple is allegedly having trouble?By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMadonna Confirms Relationship With 29-Year-Old BeauMadonna just confirmed her relationship with Josh Popper. By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsMadonna & 23-Year-Old Andrew Darnell Split, She "Suffers A Crisis": ReportThe young model and the Queen of Pop are said to have spent less than six months together.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNia Long Admits To Dating 30-Year-Old Man During High School In Resurfaced Interview: WatchSince graduating high school, the actress has gone on to date stars and athletes like T.I. and Cuttino Mobley.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards Say Engaged Life Is Going WellThe star singer showed off her diamond ring amid a sea of paparazzi and admirers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFinneas Addresses Age Gap In Billie Eilish’s RelationshipFinneas came to his sister's defense regarding the age gap in her relationship with Jesse Rutherford.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNelly Slammed Over Resurfaced Videos That Show Him Singing To Young Girls: WatchSocial media is demanding answers for the R&B crooner’s inappropriate behaviour.By Isaac Fontes
- RelationshipsCher Speaks On "Ridiculous" Romance With AE EdwardsAlthough they have a 40-year age gap between them, Cher is giddy about her romance with the music exec.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLa La Anthony Spills Tea On Younger Men In Her DMs: WatchThe mother of one spilled all during her stint on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCher Defends 40-Year Age Gap With New Man AE Edwards: "Love Doesn't Know Math"The Oakland-born music executive and the legendary singer have been causing a stir online for a few days now.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBillie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Go IG Official Amid Halloween BacklashThe new pair's costume embraced their significant age gap, though not all social media users were impressed by it.By Hayley Hynes