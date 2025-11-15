Drake Likes Post Criticizing Pusha T For Age Gap With His Wife

Drake's shade comes amid backlash for Pusha T for neglecting his daddy duties while celebrating his wife Virginia Williams' second pregnancy.

Drake and Pusha T's beef goes all the way back to Birdman allegedly not paying The Neptunes for the "What Happened To That Boy" beat in 2002. Decades later, though, their feud revolves more around their 2018 battle and its ensuing narratives. Fatherhood was the main one at play here, and now, it got an interesting update.

For those unaware, the Clipse MC's wife Virginia Williams recently announced the couple is expecting their second child. However, things quickly became controversial thanks to Pusha T neglecting daddy duties in his announcement.

"@babyginny thank you for my second baby boy…" he wrote. "i hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me and I love and appreciate you for it all. See you spring 2026 my boy…"

This resulted in a lot of fan backlash. According to Kurrco, Drizzy even liked an Instagram post from keep6ixsolid that featured a tweet criticizing Pusha's age gap with his wife. "I'm sorry this man was 29 and she was 18 when they got together?" the post alleged. "I won't even address that bulls**t he posted but...that age difference is.....yeeeeyikes."

Pusha T's Wife, Virginia Williams

Pusha is currently 48 years old, whereas his wife Virginia Williams is reportedly 38 years old. They met at a Hell Hath No Fury release party in late 2006 when he was 29 and she was 19. They dated for 11 years, tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed their first son Nigel into the world in June of 2020.

Of course, the big angle around this Instagram like is Drake's past proximity to minors and heavier allegations, which was a huge narrative in the Kendrick Lamar battle. Speaking of which, his appeal over the UMG lawsuit's dismissal continues, seeking retribution for the alleged defamatory practices tied to the "Not Like Us" diss track.

We're sure fans will be debating this for a long time, for better or worse. This is all very personal business, but these conflicts did appear on wax from both MCs.

