Drake Doubles Down On UMG Claims In "Not Like Us" Appeal Statement

Drake's dismissed lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's diss track and UMG's alleged defamatory practices is a big narrative leading up to "ICEMAN."

Although Drake remains as dominant and successful as ever in his career, the Kendrick Lamar beef continues to provide some big obstacles. He tried to sue UMG for defamation over the "Not Like Us" diss track, but the court dismissed it. Still, this doesn't mean the fight is over for the OVO mogul.

According to AllHipHop, his lawyers just filed a civil appeal pre-argument statement in the U.S. Court Of Appeals, doubling down on their appeal efforts. Per the publication, the statement accused Universal Music Group of "knowingly publishing and promoting... unambiguous and false factual allegations" of pedophilia in the song. Attorneys also brought up the record's artwork, promotion, and music video. They reportedly plan to discuss much more in appellate court.

Elsewhere, the filing also accuses UMG of "malicious intent" to "prove its worth" to K.Dot via a short-term exclusive contract. This contrasts, in Drake's attorneys' view, to how his contract with the label allegedly expired without renegotiation. As such, they believe Universal Music Group knowingly pushed defamatory images in pursuit of profit and financial gain.

In addition, the filing reportedly mentions the attacks on Drizzy's home and threats to his loved ones. Also, it claims that he tried to reason with UMG concerning this effect, but that they didn't stop promoting "Not Like Us." You may remember how Grammy wins and a Super Bowl halftime show slot also came up in the original lawsuit.

Drake Kendrick Lamar Grammys
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Kendrick and UMG, neither party has publicly commented on this appeal. In fact, beyond a jab during the Super Bowl, the Compton lyricist hasn't talked about this situation directly at all.

Elsewhere, this news comes amid other curious Kendrick Lamar and Drake developments. The latter reportedly dropped his longtime booking agent Brent Smith, who also represents the former. Alleged sources reportedly claimed to Billboard that the beef was a partial reason for this split.

Meanwhile, both Drake and Kendrick Lamar are Grammy nominees this year. The 6ix God is competing with Lamar for Best Melodic Rap Performance, whereas Kendrick has more nominations for Best Rap Album, Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and many more.

