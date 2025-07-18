UMG Could Subpoena Drake & Kendrick Lamar To Testify In "Not Like Us" Defamation Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 689 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
UMG Subpoena Drake Kendrick Lamar Testify Not Like Us Hip Hop News
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UMG's potential witness list in Drake's lawsuit against them over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" looks very different to the OVO mogul's.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef continues to rage on in the hip-hop world, whether it's out in a festival crowd or in a courtroom. After this week's latest hearing in the UMG "Not Like Us" defamation lawsuit from Drizzy on Monday (July 14), we got a key update.

XXL obtained court documents on Friday (July 18) that show both Drizzy and UMG's potential list of witnesses for the case. Drake's potential witness list features several high-profile names – more specifically, 63 individuals and entities – who could have important information to offer here. These include The Boy himself, UMG's CEO Lucian Grainge, and various corporations like Spotify, TikTok, the NFL, and more label employees.

On the other hand, UMG's potential witness list is much smaller at nine, but it includes Kendrick Lamar's manager Anthony Saleh, the 6ix God, and Kendrick himself. As such, both feuding rappers might get a subpoena to testify in court. The Compton lyricist is not a defendant in this lawsuit. We will see how many of these names show up, and how many of them the court will allow a summons for.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Public Reckoning Names SZA, But Wounds Run Deeper

Drake UMG Lawsuit
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other key developments regarding potential witnesses might create more problems for both sides, though. Drake reportedly hired private investigators in an attempt to locate and serve Kojo Menne Asamoah. His legal team claims that Asamoah engaged in "covert tactics to promote the Defamatory Material."

This lawsuit centers around the claim that UMG defamed the Toronto superstar by publishing and distributing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track amidst their battle. In addition, the legal pursuit also levied allegations of unfair practices, commercial manipulation, performance boosting, and breaches of contract.

All the while, Kendrick Lamar's still raking in achievements, and Drake is on top of the world with new music and performances to hype up. So even amid this courtroom battle heating up, they are still two of the biggest artists in the world.

We will see how these potential witnesses pan out and whether or not more key developments in this lawsuit will emerge soon. For now, it seems like anything could happen in court.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Accused Him Of Being Scared Of Kendrick Lamar's Team

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Kojo Menne Asamoah Hip Hop News Music Drake Allegedly Hired Two Private Investigators To Subpoena Kojo Menne Asamoah In UMG Lawsuit 2.4K
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 3.3K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three Music Drake Submits Massive Witness List For His UMG Lawsuit Featuring Several High-Profile Names 6.5K
Entertainment: 58th Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Breaks Yet Another Record Thanks To International Streams 2.3K
Comments 2