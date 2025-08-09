The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef somehow continues to give hip-hop fans conversation starters these days on both ends of the lyrical battle. While K.Dot's praises come more from fans' perceptions of prophetic bars about his run, Drizzy's listeners are finding possible references where they thought there were just simple statements.

This time around, the reevaluation on the timeline concerns the "Family Matters" diss track, specifically its very last lines. "There's nowhere to hide, there's nowhere to hide, you know what I mean / They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen," the 6ix God rapped.

This week, fans connected the dots, and they're about Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG. Specifically, they brought up his recent successful motion to subpoena a man named Kojo Menne Asamoah. The Toronto superstar and his legal team believe he allegedly helped inflate the success of Kendrick's "Not Like Us" diss.

Furthermore, that "nowhere to hide" line rings different for OVO die-hards these days. Kojo Menne Asamoah as an LLC with the very same name, per What's The Dirt? on Twitter.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Whether you think this a coincidence from the heavens or a coldly calculated move, it's still wild to see so many possible interpretations of these diss tracks pop up in the discourse. Maybe that's reflective of fans' obsession with this beef, but then again, no one's hiding that hype.

However, there are still a couple of questions here. Particularly, it's unclear if Kojo Menne Asamoah has any connection to the domestic violence allegations against Kendrick Lamar that The Boy referenced with that "nowhere to hide" line. Nothing about that appears in the UMG lawsuit, so if this reference is really intentional, there's a lot to clear up. We'll see how things play out in court...