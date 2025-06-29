Drake Fans Revisit Scathing "Family Matters" Bar Due To Unearthed Rihanna Photo

Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Drake watches the Houston Rockets play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake dissed Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and more on "Family Matters."

Drake and Rihanna have a pretty complicated relationship history, going from collaborations, friendship, and a potential romance pre-2018 to frosty shade. So when A$AP Rocky joined the fray of the massive Kendrick Lamar battle last year, Drizzy's angle for him was crystal clear from the jump.

However, amid all the chaos of that back-and-forth exchange with Kendrick and many others, most fans of the 6ix God missed out on some potential meaning behind some scathing bars for Rocky and his boo. "Ask Fring [Rihanna] if this a good idea the next time you cuddled in that bed again / She'll even tell you leave The Boy alone 'fore you get your head split again," he rapped on the cut.

Now, a viral tweet from @bubblefring on Twitter has OVO supporters going wild. In the old picture included in the tweet, the Barbadian superstar is wearing a shirt that reads "Leave The Boy Alone." The Boy is another nickname for the Toronto rapper and singer, and fans wonder if this is pure coincidence or what Kanye West was talking about on Drink Champs all those years ago.

For those unaware, Ye had said that Drizzy disses include references that only its targets understand, not the general public. This is an example of that... If it's all true, that is. After all, if K.Dot should get skepticism for his reaches, so should this. But the same is true in the inverse: why couldn't The Boy make "quintuple entendres" of his own?

Drake ASAP Rocky Beef

Drake and A$AP Rocky's beef doesn't seemingly go much further than their previous relationships with the same women. You may recall that Rocky referenced being with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Aubrey Graham's child, on his WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU feature.

As for Drake and Rihanna, it's all been speculative and unconfirmed shade for the most part. We still don't know the extent of what their alleged relationship was like or what exactly got in the way. But nevertheless, fans will continue to speculate. Over a year after the rap battle that shook the world, fans are still finding new interpretations on both sides.

