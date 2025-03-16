ASAP Rocky Denies Siding With Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Or J Cole On Upcoming Song

BY Caroline Fisher 775 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: A$AP Rocky attends the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
While a release date for ASAP Rocky's album "Don't Be Dumb" has yet to be confirmed, he recently claimed he was in the mixing stage.

Fans have been waiting for ASAP Rocky's new album Don't Be Dumb for some time now, and during his recent performance at Rolling Loud California, he previewed what's to come. In one of the songs he debuted, he even references the fiery feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. “I ain't on J. Cole, I ain't on Drake, I ain't on Kendrick [Lamar's] side," he raps. “I choose homicide, they gon' see a different side.”

While Rocky claims he's not on anyone's side, he did appear to throw some jabs at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's album We Still Don't Trust You, which dropped in April of last year. The Toronto rapper fired back on "Family Matters," and a few months later, Rocky seemingly addressed the back and forth during an interview with Billboard. At the time, he suggested that Drizzy was going after him long before the release of "Show Of Hands."

When Is ASAP Rocky's Album Dropping?

"You got to realize, certain n***as was throwing shots for years," he explained. "I ain’t in the middle of that s**t. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p***y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N***as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N***as sniping n***as every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing." As for when fans can plan to hear Rocky's album in full, an official release date has yet to be revealed.

Late last month, however, he told GQ that it was in its final stages. “I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it," he revealed. "But I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new sh*t in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse."

[Via]

