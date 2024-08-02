ASAP Rocky Seemingly Disses Drake On Brash New Single "HIGHJACK"

Rocky interpolates another Drake diss...

ASAP Rocky has unfinished business with Drake. Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and the rest of the rappers who went at the 6 God appear to be done. Rocky wants another round, though. At least, that's what DJ Kast One claimed. The DJ went on Hot 97 and insisted that ASAP Rocky was dissing Drizzy all over his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb. We all assumed we'd have to wait until August 30 to hear these bars, but ASAP Rocky may have given us a taste with his new single, "HIGHJACK." At least, that's what some listeners think.

There's a self-fulfilling aspect to analyzing bars. If one goes into a song looking for a diss, then one will likely find it. That being said, ASAP Rocky does say a lot of things that apply to Drake. "HIGHJACK" sees him trash talk somebody who has a lot in common with the 6 God. "These n**gas want my wife bad, the people want my next track," Rocky raps. "The coppers want my black a*s, f*cked up, but it's like that." Rihanna's relationships with both Rocky and Drake has been talking points point throughout the battle. Drake even referenced Ri by her nickname, "Fring," when he dissed Rocky on "Family Matters."

ASAP Rocky References Future's "Like That" Diss

The most convincing piece of evidence that ASAP Rocky is dissing Drake, though, is the interpolation. "HIGHJACK" has a smooth, cloud rap instrumental, but Rocky repeatedly ends his bars with "like that." This, of course, evokes Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," which was the Drake diss that started the whole battle. "Pull up to the trenches, all my jewelry, yeah, I'm like that," he raps. "I just put my finger in the **** 'cause she like that. Don't compare that p**sy boy to me (I don't like that)." The "boy" that the rapper is insulting could conceivably be Drake aka "The Boy."

ASAP Rocky isn't the only rapper who seemingly wants a piece of Drake. The day before he dropped his single, JPEGMAFIA dropped his album I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU. The album contained not one but two Drake disses, and they were absolutely brutal. One alluded to the Toronto rapper fooling around with underage girls. The other saw Peggy coin the phrase "No Drizzy" in reference to the troubling allegations leveled at the 6 God. ASAP Rocky's diss, if it even is one, is much tamer by comparison. Maybe the real fireworks will be on the album.