Tay K Appears In Court As Second Murder Trial Finally Begins

Tay K has returned to court in San Antonio for his second murder trial regarding the 2017 robbery and killing of Mark Anthony Saldivar. Authorities allege Tay committed the murder while on the run from police in connection to the 2016 slaying of Ethan Walker. While Tay faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, he's ineligible for the death penalty as he was a minor at the time of the crime. Jury selection began in the trial on Monday with testimony set to kick off on Tuesday. Tay already previously shot down a plea deal in the case.

The trial comes as Tay K is already behind bars, serving a 55-year sentence for the aforementioned killing of Ethan Walker. A jury found him guilty of that crime in 2019. Prosecutors alleged that Tay and six other people broke into Walker's house and killed him during a robbery attempt.

Tay K's "The Race"

While initially on house arrest following the crime, Tay cut off his ankle monitor, went on the run, and released the viral track "The Race." The track was an immediate hit, peaking at number 44 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It's since received platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). "F*ck a beat, I was tryna beat a case. But I ain't beat that case, b*tch I did the race," he infamously raps on the song.