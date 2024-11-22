Tay-K Sports New Look In Leaked Photos From Court

Tay-K looks much older now as he awaits trial.

Tay-K, the young former rapper who went viral in 2017 for his song "The Race," has been awaiting trial for a capital murder charge for several years. "The Race" was recorded while Tay-K was on the run from authorities. Tay-K's elusiveness after having his GPS monitor cut off while out on bond triggered a nationwide manhunt. Authorities apprehended the rapper in New Jersey.

After being arrested, Tay-K was charged with murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, and capital murder. His previous trial ended with him receiving a 55-year prison sentence. He is now awaiting trial for the capital murder charge after he and his attorney declined a plea deal in February. The trial is officially set to begin on February 10, 2025. New photos of the ex-rapper came from his latest court date, where the trial date was officially set for Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre.

Tay-K, who is now 24 years old, previously expressed his disapproval at his 55-year sentence. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) last year, he argued that he played the "most insignificant" role in the crimes he's serving time for. He also argued that if he was white, he would not have gotten anywhere near 55 years in prison. Additionally, pleaded for an opportunity at adulthood, as he has been in custody since he was 17.