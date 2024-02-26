Tay-K & Attorney Decline Plea Deal For Second Murder Case From 2017, Trial Date To Be Revealed Next Month

It has been eight years since Texas rapper Tay-K was handed down a capital murder charge after a home invasion robbery and murder. He fatally shot a man by the name of Ethan Walker in Mansfield, Texas. However, after being arrested he was released on bond and wildly cut off his ankle monitor while awaiting his sentence. From there, everyone knows how the story goes. Tay-K releases "The Race" during that time period, but then, he got into serious trouble while on the run. Police said that he had murdered a second victim, Mark Anthony Saldivar, in San Antonio this time. This all leads us to Tay-K recently declining the plea deal for that latter murder case in 2017.

According to XXL, video footage surfaced this past weekend from an unknown date of Tay-K and his attorney confronting the state. In the Zoom call, the rapper is dead silent during the whole interaction with the judge. Even though his attorney did all of the responding, Tay-K certainly felt that declining the plea deal was his final decision. Clearly, he feels very sure that he is an innocent man.

Tay-K Is Confident He Is Totally Innocent

He really cannot afford to take more time, especially since he is already serving 55 years for the previous debacle. After the attorney says they want to go to trial, Judge Boyd selects March 11 as the next court date. Then, Tay-K will know when the trial is put into motion. XXL says they reached out to the Bexar County Clerk's Office for comment, but no answer as of yet. Stay with us to remain on track with this developing story.

