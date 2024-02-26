Essential Janet Jackson Tracks From Each Of Her 11 Studio Albums

Exploring the evolution of Janet Jackson’s music and visuals is like embarking on a journey through the realms of pop, R&B, and dance. Without a doubt, she has left an indelible mark on the music industry throughout her decades-long career. For years, Janet Jackson has delivered chart-topping songs and boundary-pushing anthems. Certainly, Janet is among the greatest musical artists of all time.

Following some drama involving Tina Knowles liking a post criticizing Jackson, the singer has been trending. Although Ms. Knowles has since cleared the air about the misunderstanding, the topic has kept Janet’s name on fans’ lips. As a result of the recent discourse, fans have been reminiscing about the singer’s music, with some expressing their need for a new album. It remains uncertain if or when the “All For You” singer will drop another album. In the meantime, however, here are essential Janet Jackson songs from each of her 11 studio albums.

Read More: What Is Janet Jackson's Best-Selling Album?

“Young Love” (Janet Jackson)

The lead single from Jackson’s eponymous debut album, “Young Love” was released on July 7, 1982. While showcasing her burgeoning talent, the song also encapsulates the innocence and excitement of youthful romance. Of all the songs on Janet Jackson, “Young Love” is undoubtedly a standout. Although it only peaked at number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it is one of Jackson’s best tracks of her debut era.

“Don’t Stand Another Chance” (Dream Street)

Before Janet Jackson became known for her chart-topping hit songs, she had a modest start. Following her debut album in 1982, she released Dream Street in 1984. A vibrant fusion of pop, R&B, and funk, “Don’t Stand Another Chance” is undeniably an essential track. With its infectious groove and pulsating rhythm, it immediately commands attention from the listener.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Is Trying To Track Down Janet Jackson For Possible Collab

“Control” (Control)

While Janet Jackson has dropped many hit songs, “Control” is regarded as one of her signature tracks. Released as the fourth single from her third album of the same name, “Control” has since become a defiant anthem. The song solidified Jackson’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Without a doubt, it is one of the most important tracks in the singer’s entire discography.

“Black Cat” (Rhythm Nation 1814)

Soon after “Black Cat” was released as the sixth single off Rhythm Nation in 1990, it became a hit. The song marked a departure from Janet’s previous work, incorporating elements of rock and heavy metal into her signature pop and R&B sound. Subsequently, it received a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, and rightly so. While there are other essential tracks on Janet Jackson’s stellar fourth album, “Black Cat” deserves the spotlight.

Read More: Janet Jackson Reacts After Barbz Claim She Threw Shade At Nicki Minaj

“That’s The Way Love Goes” (Janet.)

“That’s The Way Love Goes” stands as a timeless classic in Janet Jackson’s extensive discography. Released in 1993 as the lead single from her stellar album, Janet., the song embodies the essence of sensual R&B. With its lush Instrumentation and hypnotic groove, the track creates a sonic atmosphere that is both mesmerizing and irresistible. In summary, it is a testament to Jackson’s talent as a vocalist, songwriter, and visionary artist.

“Together Again” (The Velvet Rope)

One of many unforgettable songs by Janet Jackson, “Together Again” was released as a single on December 1, 1997. It was the second single released from the singer’s sixth studio album, The Velvet Rope (1997). The poignant and uplifting anthem is a heartfelt tribute to loved ones who have passed away. While offering solace and hope in the face of loss, Jackson also delivered an upbeat hit with “Together Again.”

“All For You” (All For You)

Although it was released over two decades ago, this evergreen classic continues to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds. “All For You” was the lead single from Jackson’s seventh studio album of the same name. Upon its release, the song became an instant hit, topping charts around the world. It remains, to this day, one of the quintessential songs in the musical catalog of Janet Jackson.

“Just A Little While” (Damita Jo)

On March 30, 2004, Janet Jackson released her eighth studio album in the US. However, Damita Jo’s lead single, “Just A Little While,” was released over a month prior, on February 2. While it sadly did not achieve much commercial success due to the Super Bowl controversy, the song is an undeniable bop. Janet Jackson put many excellent songs on Damita Jo. However, “Just A Little While” is arguably the most essential.

“With U” (20 Y.O.)

When Jackson dropped album number nine in 2006, “With U” immediately stood out as an essential track. This tender and heartfelt song from 20 Y.O. showcases the singer’s vulnerability and emotional depth as a vocalist. “With U” is a blend of R&B and soul expertly performed by Janet Jackson. Despite 20 Y.O. receiving mixed reviews, “With U” is a very bright spot on the album.

“Feedback” (Discipline)

Discipline, the tenth Janet Jackson album, contains many great songs. However, its biggest standout is arguably the unforgettable jam, “Feedback.” It was released as the album’s lead single, and peaked at number 19 on the Hot 100 chart. The high-energy dance anthem showcases Jackson’s innovative approach to pop music. With confident and commanding vocals, the singer delivers provocative lyrics with swagger and attitude.

“Dammn Baby” (Unbreakable)

After Discipline (2008), there was no new album from Janet Jackson for a while. However, in 2015, she finally blessed fans with her eleventh studio album, Unbreakable. While the 19-track album is full of gems, “Dammn Baby” is certainly essential. The song is a sleek and seductive R&B jam that showcases Jackson’s signature style and undeniable charisma. It remains a fan favorite and a testament to Jackson’s enduring influence and artistic prowess.

[via]