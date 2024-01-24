Did Tina Knowles Shade Janet Jackson? Beyonce's Mom Responds To Accusations In New Video

The beauty of social media is that it allows humans to connect in constantly evolving, creative ways, no matter where they are in the world. Still, its detriment is how easily it can be used to stalk or keep tabs on people. Whether it be your latest crush or the celebrity you love to hate, the temptation is always there. The latest star to fall victim to the internet sleuths is Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles. She got caught liking a shady post targeted at Janet Jackson recently.

Users creeping through the Texas native's likes saw that she seemingly agreed with another account unimpressed with Janet's tour prices being similarly priced to her daughter's. "You want Beyonce prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I’m not the only one… oh the DMs I’m getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support," the message in question says. After hearing the internet's theories about drama unfolding between Lawson and Jackson, the former got on Instagram to clear the air.

Tina Knowles "Saddened" By Janet Jackson Gossip

"I am saddened by this. Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny's Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old," Queen B's mom wrote. "They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce. Why would I hate on her? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson)! Especially when I have so much going on. I just wanted to clarify. I do know that you can see people's likes so I would be pretty [foolish] to do that ❤️❤️."

No matter what anyone has to say about her ticket prices or music, Janet Jackson continues to draw massive crowds decades deep into her career. Amid annual festival lineups hitting the internet, R&B lovers are enthused to see that the former child star is among those performing at Lovers & Friends this year. Check out the full list of artists at the link below. Be sure to tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

