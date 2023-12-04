Tina Knowles Claims Beyonce Was In The Studio "24 Hours A Day" Last Month

Tina Knowles says that Beyonce spent the last month in the studio for "24 hours a day." She reflected on the "sacrifices" her daughter has made during a post on Instagram, on Saturday. In doing so, she shared the Rotten Tomatoes scores for the singer's new concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce.

“Last one about the Rotten Tomatoes! Just saw this !! When you see how hard someone works and all the sacrifices they make because for the last month my child was in a studio almost 24 hours a day I was with her most of that time sleeping in the studio,” she wrote. “She only went to take her kids to school to shower and come back.”

Tina Knowles & Tyler Perry Attend Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce"

Tina Knowles & Tyler Perry Attend Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce"

Knowles continued: “There are only a few people that understand how hard she works! how she works on every single thing that goes out in a movie or a video or a tour. #that is why I ride so hard for her !!! She deserves every accolade that she gets.” It's not the only time Knowles has come to Beyonce's defense in recent days. She also called out critics of her outfit to the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce. Check out her latest post on Instagram below.

Tina Knowles Discusses Beyonce's "Sacrifices"

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce hit theaters, on Friday, and is on pace to dominate the box office in its first week. It opened with $21 million over the weekend, making for the biggest release on the first weekend of December since Tom Cruise's The Last Samurai in 2003. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce and Tina Knowles on HotNewHipHop.

