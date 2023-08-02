Tina Knowles Says Fans Are Overreacting To Beyonce Concert Lyrics

Yesterday, news broke that Lizzo was being sued by some of her former dancers for creating a hostile work environment. The story caught many by surprise because the rapper has long pushed for body positivity and has a reputation for being nice. News traveled fast as other former collaborators took to social media to tell their experiences with Lizzo and fans reacted to the shocking news. Last night, just a few hours after the story broke there was even more drama to chew on. During the most recent stop on her Renaissance Tour Beyonce performed the Queens Remix of her song “Break My Soul.” The track normally mentions Lizzo by name but in her performance, Bey skips over it entirely.

Many fans interpreted that as an acknowledgment of the news. Others thought it was an even more direct shot at Lizzo, who is notoriously a big Beyonce fan. Some fans took the opportunity to point out that Beyonce doesn’t always recite the list exactly as it’s written in shows. They noted that she also skipped around Solange and Kelly Rowland and repeated Erykah Badu while performing the song. Earlier today, Bey’s mother Tina Knowles seemed to confirm their reservations. In an Instagram comment, she said “She also didn’t say her own sister’s name yal should really stop.” She seems to shut down any rumors that Bey meant anything in particular with the lyrical snub.

Tina Knowles Denies Beyonce Shading Anyone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Beyonce is notoriously very sparse in her online presence. Because of that Tina Knowles often serves as one of the only sources of information directly from Beyonce to fans. She’s been to a number of stops on the Renaissance tour and has had nothing but praise for Bey and Blue Ivy’s performances. She was recently seen hanging out at a show alongside Oprah and Gayle King. Regardless of her denial fans will be keeping a keen eye to which stars are mentioned in the Queen Remix going forward.

Do you think Beyonce was shading Lizzo by deliberately skipping over her name, or was it an accident? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Dancers Who Sued Lizzo Speak On The Today Show

[Via]