Tina Knowles Attends Beyonce Concert With Oprah And Gayle King

It’s no secret that celebrities love Beyonce. Much like the hundreds of thousands of fans who have attended her Renaissance tour, many fellow stars have also shown up. During the European leg of the tour stars like Lizzo, Zendaya, and Tom Holland were spotted by fans in the crowd at various tour stops. But now that the North American portion has begun, even more celebs are showing up. Last month, R&B darling Jazmine Sullivan attended a tour stop and had nothing but praise for the show Beyonce put on as she gushed on her Instagram story about the concert. Over the weekend another beloved R&B singer was spotted at a Renaissance show, this time it was Kehlani.

One person who has been seeing a lot of Renaissance shows recently is Beyonce’s own mother Tina Knowles. Tina has made her way to a few stops on the tour already and shared her thoughts. She took to Instagram to praise her granddaughter Blue Ivy for her dancing performance as a part of the tour. Beyonce did something similar during a show last week when she stopped to praise Blue. But at the most recent show she attended, Tina Knowles brought some friends. Video that made the rounds on Instagram showed her hanging out with Oprah and Gayle King and seemingly having a great time during the show.

Tina Knowles At Another Beyonce Show

Tina Knowles has been in the headlines more than usual recently. Just last week after much speculation it was made official that she would be filing for divorce. She and husband Richard Lawson have been married for eight years, but like many social media users suspected in advance of the news breaking, they’re headed for divorce.

In the wake of the divorce news Richard Lawson found himself trending on Twitter. Internet sleuths on the platform dug up NSFW posts that he had liked in the past and exposed them. The ordeal ultimately resulted in his Twitter account being deleted. What do you think of Tina Knowles hanging out with Oprah and Gayle King at a Beyonce show? Let us know in the comment section below.

