Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Divorce “Written On The Wall,” Social Media Says

Earlier in the summer, it seemed as though the entertainment headlines coming out were mostly centred around criminal activity from some of our favourite celebrities. Now, however, the tables have turned to troubled relationships, with a slew of divorce announcements hitting the news cycle recently. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are going their separate ways after a brief marriage, and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara is once again a single woman following her split from Joe Manganiello. On Wednesday (July 26) evening, another popular pair joined the list – Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Beyonce’s mother declared the date of her and Lawson’s separation as Tuesday. The reason for their divorce (after eight years in union) is “irreconcilable differences.” As social media is pointing out with resurfaced receipts, the news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, seeing as the tension between Knowles and her partner was evident in past interviews. “I mean, the writings were on the wall for Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson,” one Twitter user wrote above a clip of the former making it known that the latter isn’t “perfect.”

Tina Knowles Calls Richard Lawson “Not Perfect” in Resurfaced Clip

The disappointment on Lawson’s face is evident in the footage, leading internet sleuths to speculate that trouble’s been brewing for longer than the public has seen. “No one is perfect. Why he look like he’s about to cry because she said that? 😭” one viewer asked. “It was the ‘nooo’ && eye roll for me. 😂😂😂 She’s such a Capricorn,” another person chimed in. No matter what the drama is, it’s likely there won’t be any financial woes, as the Knowles family matriarch asked the court to terminate spousal support for both her and Richard.

Interestingly, news of Tina Lawson’s divorce filing comes just weeks after the world was reminded of her first husband’s past infidelity. Apparently, the young boy he fathered with another woman is beginning to wonder why one of his parents isn’t in his life, as well as why his big sister, Beyonce, “doesn’t love” him. Read all about the RENAISSANCE singer’s family tree at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

