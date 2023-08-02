Tina Knowles
- MusicBeyonce Opens Up On Dealing With PsoriasisBeyonce reflected on treating her psoriasis from a young age during a new interview with Essence.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce, Tina Knowles, & Blue Ivy Pose For EssenceBeyonce has a new hair care line coming out next week.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce's Mother Tina Knowles Speaks On "Cowboy Culture" Amid "Texas Hold 'Em" SuccessBeyonce's latest hits have sparked an insightful converastion about the country genre.By Ben Mock
- MusicDid Tina Knowles Shade Janet Jackson? Beyonce's Mom Responds To Accusations In New VideoMrs. Knowles reminded us that she's all too familiar with the visibility of one's Twitter/X likes when addressing the gossip.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipTina Knowles Shades Janet Jackson's Ticket Prices With IG Like, Fans TheorizeA friend of Tina Lawson's thought that Janet's shows cost about the same as Beyoncé's recent tour, but with less justification.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTina Knowles Claims Beyonce Was In The Studio "24 Hours A Day" Last MonthTina Knowles discussed the "sacrifices" Beyonce has made over the last month on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"RENAISSANCE" Film "Rotten Tomatoes" Score Has Tina Knowles Rejoicing"RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce" has been ranked 100% on the meta-ranking app.By Ben Mock
- MusicTina Knowles Defends Beyonce's "Renaissance" Premiere AppearanceTina Knowles says criticism of Beyonce's "Renaissance" premiere look is "stupid" and "ignorant."By Cole Blake
- MusicBlue Ivy's "Renaissance" Performance Was Originally A "One Time Thing," Tina Knowles Says"To get in front of 70 thousand people at 11 is huge," Knowles says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTina Knowles Celebrates Grandson Julez's 19th Birthday"We love you and are so proud of you," Knowles tells the 19-year-old.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearTina Knowles States Blue Ivy Handles Her Makeup & Has Been Her Artist For YearsBeyonce's mother shared a video of her gushing over her granddaughter's skills and compared her to her other daughter, Solange.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce's Dancers In Kirk Franklin's Studio In New Picture Shared By Tina KnowlesBeyonce's dancers made a stop by Kirk Franklin's studio in Texas.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBeyonce Shares Pics With Her Parents And Jay-Z From Birthday CelebrationQueen B was celebrating her birthday with family and friends. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTina Knowles Shares Throwback Pics And Records New Videos Celebrating Beyonce's BirthdayBeyonce got some big birthday wishes from her mother.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTina Knowles Shuts Down Beyonce Toilet Seat RumorTina gave a much more reasonable explanation for the viral photos. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTina Knowles Says Fans Are Overreacting To Beyonce Concert LyricsFans are still debating whether Beyonce took a shot at Lizzo.By Lavender Alexandria