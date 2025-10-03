Beyoncé Shares Glimpses Of Jay-Z’s Grandmother’s Star-Studded 100th Birthday Bash

Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrate Jay-Z’s grandmother Hattie White’s 100th birthday with a star-studded party.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé know how to throw a party! And this time, it was all about family. Over the weekend, the power couple hosted a lavish and star-studded celebration in honor of Jay-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White, who turned 100 years old. The event was nothing short of spectacular, with a guest list that included music royalty and close family alike.

Held in New York City on Sept. 27, the celebration drew a who's who of entertainment, including Tina Knowles, Stevie Wonder, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Beyonce took to social media to share photos and clips from the night which were all in black-and-white.

Hattie White, a beloved matriarch in the Carter family, has long been a source of inspiration for Jay-Z. He even dedicated his NAACP President's award to her in 2022. Moreover, she was even featured in the spoken word outro of Beyoncé’s 2016 track “Freedom,” where her words, “I had my ups and downs, but I always find the inner strength to pull myself up,” echoed themes of resilience and legacy.

Stevie Wonder, Megan Thee Stallion, And More Attended

The party wasn’t just a celebration of age, but of generational impact. With four generations of family present, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children, the evening looked like a living tribute to the roots of Black excellence and perseverance.

Fans online applauded the Carters for honoring their elders in such a grand way and also shared their birthday wishes for Ms. White. "Stevie Wonder playing at your party is legendary, HBD!" one person wrote on IG. "100 years of grace, wisdom, and legacy. That’s over 36,000 days, 3.1 billion seconds, 5,000+ weeks of prayers, love, and Black excellence. A true matriarch. Happy 100th to Grandma Hov! The roots always matter more than the fruits," another person shared.

At 100 years old, Hattie White remains a shining example of grace, strength, and family pride. And her birthday bash was every bit as legendary as the family she raised.

