jay z
- MusicScHoolboy Q Builds Anticipation For "Blue Lips" Album, Expresses Desire For Jay-Z To ListenHe would pick $500 million over Jay-Z still, though.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBeyoncé's Father Attributes Absence Of Grammy Album Of The Year Victory To Her Record LabelBeyonce's dad speaks out.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsDaBaby Gives Everyone A "REINTRODUCTION" On Fiery Freestyle Over Iconic JAY-Z BeatDid DaBaby do Hova justice? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBeyoncé And Jay-Z Looked Stunning At LeBron James' Birthday PartyThe couple stepped out looking fabulous. By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals Desire To Work With Jay-Z And OthersThis would be one epic collab. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBeyonce Was Nowhere To Be Found At Jay-Z's Fundraising Casino Event, Here Is WhyQueen Bey got some much-needed beauty sleep. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMemphis Bleek Says Jay-Z Was Upset That He Didn't Take "Drumline" RollMemphis Bleek regrets not taking the opportunity.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicRick Ross Unveils A Secret To Building His Wealth, Says He Put Aside His First $1 Million From Def JamThis is why Rick Ross is a successful rapper. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJay-Z & Kanye West's "Watch The Throne" Turns 12We look back on a few highlights from the collaborative album that had everyone's attention, "Watch The Throne."By Paul Barnes
- Original ContentHow Jay-Z Traveling To London Saved His CareerWe're taking a look at how traveling to London in 1989 saved the storied career of Jay-Z from coming to a premature end. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentJay Z's Biggest Billionaire Business VenturesBillionaire Jay Z has a wide portfolio, ranging from a champagne line to a creative agency. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentHow Jay-Z's "The Blueprint" Changed RapIt's been decades since Jay-Z's "The Blueprint" released, & the album remains one of the most influential hip-hop records. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicJim Jones Doubles Down On Drake Being The GOATJim Jones added that everything Drake releases "has hit like 2Pac was hitting." By Aron A.
- MusicEd Sheeran Details Jay-Z's "Respectful Pass" To Feature On "Shape Of You"Jay-Z passed on featuring on Ed Sheeran's diamond-certified hit. By Aron A.
- MusicMath Hoffa Can't Decide Whether Eminem Or Jay-Z Had A Bigger ImpactMath Hoffa & Saigon discuss who had the greater impact between Jay-Z and Eminem. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent & DMX Were Bigger Artists Than Jay-Z, According To Big GippBig Gipp argues that Jay-Z didn't have the same crossover appeal as DMX or 50 Cent. By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Settles “Reasonable Doubt” Lawsuit With PhotographerJay-Z and famed photographer Jonathan Mannion have finally come to a settlement.By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Might Perform At Grammys: ReportAccording to reports, Jay-Z might perform alongside DJ Khaled at the Grammys.By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryFat Joe Reveals Collab With Jay-Z Was Scrapped Due To NFL DissFat Joe reveals that Dre of Cool & Dre is the only person with a copy of the unreleased collab. By Aron A.
- SongsRoddy Ricch Pops His Sh*t Over Jay-Z's "I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)" On Funk Flex FreestyleRoddy Ricch takes on classic production from the Neptunes on his Funk Flex freestyle.By Aron A.
- NumbersNBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After "Ma' I Got A Family"NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries.By Aron A.
- MusicYe Claims Jay-Z Intervened During Drake-Diddy AltercationJay-Z broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy at Yeezy season 1, according to Ye. By Aron A.