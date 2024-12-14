50 Cent Has A Shocking Reaction To Jay-Z & Diddy Accuser's NBC Interview

No one expected this from Fif.

50 Cent has always been pretty critical of Jay-Z and Diddy, especially upon the latter's slew of allegations, lawsuits, and federal case updates. As such, fans thought that accusations against both of them for alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old at a 2000 VMAs after party would probably light Fif's eyes up, but it turns out that his disdain doesn't run that deep. Moreover, he recently reacted via Instagram to the anonymous accuser's recent interview with NBC News. She admitted to some "mistakes" in her story, and while she stands by the idea that these inconsistencies don't invalidate her experience, the G-Unit mogul is one of many folks out there expressing skepticism.

"Man the b***h lying, her own daddy wouldn’t support the story. Coulda ruined the man’s life WTF Buzbee gotta pay for this s**t," 50 Cent captioned a picture of Basquiat in response to the Jay-Z and Diddy accuser. However, we want to make it clear that the only structure that could really clear this situation up is a court of law, not a single interview or wave of reactions.

50 Cent Reacts To Jay-Z & Diddy Accuser's Interview

While 50 Cent and others react to these developments, Jay-Z and his legal team want to dismiss this sexual assault case as soon as possible. "Basic facts in her narrative – the who, what, when, and where – are wrong," his lawyer Alex Spiro said of the "sham" lawsuit. He also alleged that the plaintiff admitted that she has "no single corroborating witness" and that her attorney Tony Buzbee violated court rules by "almost certainly [failing] to undertake a reasonable inquiry into the facts before filing the complaint." AS you can see, all these accusations stumble over one another in their efforts to capture your attention.