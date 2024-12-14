Dame Dash Breaks Silence On Jay-Z Sexual Assault Allegations

Dame and Hov go way back.

Dame Dash and Jay-Z built Roc-A-Fella Records together. They were responsible for some of the most indelible hip hop moments and music of the late 90s and early 2000s. The two men have had their issues in recent years, but their legacy has always been fairly spotless. At least, it had been. Jay-Z has been hit with a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a teenager in 2000. The rapper has denied the allegations, but the debate rages on as to whether the Roc icon could have done such a thing. It's a question that hit Dame Dash particularly hard.

Dash discussed the matter on Nu Network. The Roc mogul admitted he was surprised by the lengthy statement Jay-Z issued in response to the allegations. "I been to court with homebody," Dash noted. "And he doesn't say anything. He never responds." Dash went on to posit that the allegations must "bother" Hov more than he's letting on. Dame Dash assured viewers that he has nothing to do with the situation, and is therefore trying to look at it from an objective point of view.

Jay-Z's Public Response Shocked Dame Dash

There was a bit of self-reflection on Dame Dash's part in the middle of the interview. He got out in front of the commenters who were going to criticize him for relying on Jay's name to drive views. The former Roc-A-Fella boss has been accused of using Hov's clout before, and he probably will be again. He knows this, but he countered in this particular instance. He felt he had a right to discuss Jay-Z given the rapper has been on the minds of people throughout the world this past two weeks.