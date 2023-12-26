Dame Dash Claims He's "Retaking" Roc-A-Fella Amid JAY-Z Dispute

Dame Dash says he's still the CEO of Roc-A-Fella.

BYCole Blake
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 - Baby Phat - Backstage

Dame Dash says that he will be regaining control of Roc-A-Fella Records after his co-founders, JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke, ousted him from the label. He discussed his status with the company during an interview with The GAUDS Show, last week.

“I’m taking back Roc-A-Fella; I don’t need no paperwork,” he said. “Roc-A-Fella never dies. It’s not dead; I just fuckin’ took a vacation. I’m the CEO of Roc-A-Fella Inc. and JAY-Z knows it, and so does Biggs. Not Roc-A-Fella LLC — we sold that; Roc-A-Fella Inc. — I’m still the CEO.”

Read More: Dame Dash Believes Nas Won Jay-Z Beef, Says "Ether" Response Was "Terrible"

Dame Dash & JAY-Z At The Launch Of The 40/40 Sports Bar

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party at 40/40 Sports Bar in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

JAY-Z and Biggs previously sued Dame after he allegedly attempted to sell Hov’s 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt, on an NFT auction. The two sides eventually reached a settlement and agreed no shareholder holds a direct ownership interest in the album. “They took me to court saying I tried to sell all their interests, knowing I didn’t,” he explained. “I was only trying to sell mine, but they did that to fuck my sale up […] We don’t go to court. You call me, and then you wanna lie on me? That was last year. I’m bothered about it.”

Dame Dash Discusses Rock-A-Fella Situation

Dame has maintained that he’s willing to talk with JAY-Z in person, but claims the business mogul won’t meet with him. Speaking on The CEO Show in October, he said: “I always said as a man that we could always talk it up. Men should always be able to talk things up, but I’m really happy with my life right now. I know the world would love to see it and I’m down for it. If we could create something that inspires me, period. I don’t want to be f**king running on the stage dancing around. I’m too chubby for that right now.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash and Roc-A-Fella on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For Interest In Roc-A-Fella Inc.: “Disrespectful Sh*t”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.