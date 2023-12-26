Dame Dash Claims He's "Retaking" Roc-A-Fella Amid JAY-Z Dispute

Dame Dash says that he will be regaining control of Roc-A-Fella Records after his co-founders, JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke, ousted him from the label. He discussed his status with the company during an interview with The GAUDS Show, last week.

“I’m taking back Roc-A-Fella; I don’t need no paperwork,” he said. “Roc-A-Fella never dies. It’s not dead; I just fuckin’ took a vacation. I’m the CEO of Roc-A-Fella Inc. and JAY-Z knows it, and so does Biggs. Not Roc-A-Fella LLC — we sold that; Roc-A-Fella Inc. — I’m still the CEO.”

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party at 40/40 Sports Bar in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

JAY-Z and Biggs previously sued Dame after he allegedly attempted to sell Hov’s 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt, on an NFT auction. The two sides eventually reached a settlement and agreed no shareholder holds a direct ownership interest in the album. “They took me to court saying I tried to sell all their interests, knowing I didn’t,” he explained. “I was only trying to sell mine, but they did that to fuck my sale up […] We don’t go to court. You call me, and then you wanna lie on me? That was last year. I’m bothered about it.”

Dame Dash Discusses Rock-A-Fella Situation

Dame has maintained that he’s willing to talk with JAY-Z in person, but claims the business mogul won’t meet with him. Speaking on The CEO Show in October, he said: “I always said as a man that we could always talk it up. Men should always be able to talk things up, but I’m really happy with my life right now. I know the world would love to see it and I’m down for it. If we could create something that inspires me, period. I don’t want to be f**king running on the stage dancing around. I’m too chubby for that right now.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash and Roc-A-Fella on HotNewHipHop.

