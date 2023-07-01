Dame Dash Believes Nas Won Jay-Z Beef, Says “Ether” Response Was “Terrible”

The rap beef between Jay-Z and Nas may be no more, but it remains one of the most legendary lyrical battles in the genre’s history. However, there’s still a lot of debate over it online, and a former business partner of Hov’s who cofounded Roc-A-Fella with him recently gave his two cents. Moreover, Dame Dash recently joined Alejandro G, A.D. Dolphin, and Joshua Engle on the That’s F***ed Up podcast. While he spoke positively on “Takeover,” Jay’s initial diss to his fellow New York MC, he said that he couldn’t match the energy of his response track, “Ether.” What’s more is that Dash also pinpointed the common factor that he believes messed things up, even if he denied direct beef with him.

“Jay’s response was terrible,” Dame Dash stated. “The thing is, we had first hit him with the joint at Summer Jam that was kinda hard, the ‘Takeover.’ But when [Nas] came with the ‘Ether,’ I was kinda hype because he said my name. I was like, ‘I guess I’m in a rap record.’ But the response, I wasn’t there for the response. I had landed, Irv Gotti f***ed that one up. Every time Irv Gotti got in my business, he f***ed s**t up… He threw that ‘Ether’ on him. He had him apologizing. The rap that he did was wack- when I heard it, I was pissed.

Dame Dash Speaks On Jay-Z & Nas Beef

“I was coming from doing a Rocawear ad on a private [jet],” Dame Dash continued. “I had just landed from like Arizona and I’m listening to this s**t on the radio like, ‘What the f**k is this?’ So I was like, ‘Go to the f***ing Baseline [Studios],’ you know, ’cause I wanna know what happened. I’m like, ‘What the f**k happened?’ And they in there high-fiving and s**t. I’m like, ‘What you high-fiving for? This s**t is wack.’

“This n***a talking about other n***as’ business and s**t, like we don’t do that,” he concluded” And it was Irv. I was like, ‘Irv Gotti.’ I called Irv, told him don’t ever get in my business again bro, like, ‘What you doing? You not about war.’ You see how his wars go with rap- he doesn’t win it. He’s not a general like that. So it was like, stay out of my business. And Irv keeps talking about me all the time, like stop talking about me, Irv.” In addition, Dame said that he still hasn’t fully talked with Hov about their falling out, in which Dame says Jay betrayed him. For what it’s worth, Gotti said that he never thought “Super Ugly” and “Ether” would get compared. For more news and the latest updates on Jay-Z, Nas, and Dame Dash, log back into HNHH.

