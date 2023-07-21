nas
- MusicHip Hop Beefs That Fans Think Were FakeWas it all just for show? Or were they really feuding?By Demi Phillips
- MusicRick Ross Weighs In On Who Ultimately Won Jay-Z/Nas BeefHe didn't have a definitive answer to who came out on top. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureJustice Smith Net Worth 2024: What Is The "American Society Of Magical Negroes" Actor Worth?The career of Justice Smith, from his early roles to his latest project in the controversial film, "The American Society of Magical Negroes."By Rain Adams
- MusicVince Staples Reacts To Nas' Classic "I Gave You Power" For The First Time EverJust goes to show that even the best rappers working today can still learn from the previous generation and find new things to love about hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLL Cool J, Questlove, & Nas Called Out For Lack Of Women Included In Hip-Hop 50 EventsThe post also listened numerous pioneering female MCs who were left out.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWhat Is Nas's Best-Selling Album?Discover Nas's acclaimed "It Was Written" success through certifications and enduring global influence.By Axl Banks
- MusicDame Dash Reveals The Origins Of Jay-Z And DMX's Legendary FeudHe's once again claiming to have played a major role in things.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureAre Nas & Tracy Morgan Related?It's not often that you get to pick your friend and family all in one, but these two got lucky.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHow Many Kids Does Nas Have?Explore Nas' life as a father, performer, and family man. By TeeJay Small
- MusicMF DOOM & Nas Once Freestyled: New Details Emerge From DOOM's Former AssistantThe hour long freestyle session was famously not recorded.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNo ID: The Producer's 7 Most Unforgettable BeatsWith a vast catalog of classic beats, No ID has maintained his legacy. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicUsher Taps Nas To Perform With Him During Las Vegas Show: WatchNas stole the show during his guest spot on stage.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music50 Cent Recaps His Early 2000's In New Interview With Men's HealthFans have honed in on a specific story 50 tells about women.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice And Nas Neck And Neck With First Week SalesIce Spice and Nas are battling it out on the chartsBy Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNas "Magic 2" ReviewNas is the only rapper at his age and status to consistently churn out quality albums, further solidifying a legacy that was cemented long ago.By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsNas Is Unstoppable On "Abracadabra" From New "Magic 2" AlbumNas and Hit-Boy never miss.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNas Attributes His Incredible Five Album Run To "The Holy Spirit"Few rappers in history have achieved the consistency, skill level, and acclaim of the New York legend's past few years in the industry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNas & 50 Cent's "Office Hours" Collab Is "Fire Emoji" AFOur weekly Spotify playlist only becomes more lit with each update.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNas Reveals Interesting Tupac Story On New "Magic 2" AlbumNas takes listeners on a trip down memory lane with a Tupac story.By Jake Lyda