DJ Premier Announces Release Date For His Nas Collab Album

Last month, DJ Premier and Nas popped out to a New York Comic-Con panel in part to discuss their upcoming album. It was revealed earlier this year that theirs would be a part of the Legend Has It series, one created by the latter and his Mass Appeal imprint. Overall, this is a moment that fans have wanted to come to fruition for decades now.

In just a few short weeks, the wait will finally be over. At that panel, they revealed it would be coming in December but didn't provide a concrete day. That all changed last night during the second show of Preemo and The Alchemist's world tour, which found them in Bristol, England.

During their show, the legendary beat smith took a moment to hype up the body of work. "How many people are ready for that Nas Premier album?" he asked the crowd in a clip from Kurrco.

"Are you ready for it? December 12 get ready motherf*cker," he said before launching into one of his most iconic beats of all time.

It's going to be a great way to help close out 2025 for rap, which has had another great year of releases. Sadly, though, it will also end the Legend Has It run.

Nas Legend Has It

The still untitled release will be the last as Big L's posthumous project already landed and De La Soul's will in just about 12 hours at the time of writing. The group's is titled Cabin In The Sky and will feature 20 tracks.

"Day In The Sun" and "The Package" are the two lead singles.

Nas and DJ Premier's tape does also have a potential teaser cut in "Define My Name," which hit DSPs in April 2024.

The Illmatic icon has assisted other legends like Raekwon, Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah, and Mobb Deep (RIP Prodigy) drop some of the hottest records of 2025.

Given how high quality all of these albums have been, it's going to be a steep challenge for Nas and Preemo to top the rest. But if there's any duo that could outdo other GOATs, it's these two.